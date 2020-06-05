TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 6th June

Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs is just one of the gems on today...

Michael McIntyre’s back with some Big Laughs from his Big Show, Peter Crouch is here to Save Our Summer, and The Masked Singer US is a chance to catch the original version of the hit show. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, 9.15pm, BBC1

Whether you enjoy following Wimbledon tennis or the Glastonbury Festival on TV, it’s safe to say this summer will be quite different. Former England striker Peter Crouch joins Maya Jama and Alex Horne to try to make up for what we’re missing, from the Olympics to the Euros. Expect fun, celebrity guests and gigs from musicians’ gardens as the series gets underway – and watch out for Alex’s fun-loving Horne Section!

★★★★ SMA

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs, 8.15pm, BBC1

Well, we certainly could all do with some big laughs right now – and this series featuring the best bits from Michael McIntyre’s Big Show delivers. Tonight, in two of Michael’s favourite Send to All segments, he orders burgers with all the trimmings for everyone, using Holly Willoughby’s phone, while Jamie Oliver looks distinctly uncomfortable when a text meant for wife Jools ‘accidentally’ is sent to all of Jamie’s contacts. Meanwhile, Judge Rinder is ‘a little bit enraged’ to be the subject of the Midnight Game Show…

★★★★ JP

The Masked Singer US, 4.35pm, ITV

The bonkers world of The Masked Singer is back for a second series of the US version and it’s just as wild as ever, with a brand new array of famous faces singing inside some seriously wacky outfits. There’s a strange-looking Leopard in a ballgown, a seven-foot-tall Thingamajig and a Butterfly that could give children nightmares! Ken Jeong, excitable panellist on the British version earlier this year, is joined by Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, while Nick Cannon hosts.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moana, 5.50pm, BBC1

Disney once again delivers a princess-themed animated musical that will delight adults as well as youngsters. The setting is ancient Polynesia, where sparky Moana sets off on an oceanic quest to save her people with the help of a reluctant demi-god (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson). The songs are catchy, the visuals are imaginative and the sharp script creates characters to care and root for. Rollickingly good fun.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs on TV tonight – it’s good to have him back!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!