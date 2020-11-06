TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 6th November

Royal History's Biggest Fibs is just one of the gems on today...



Lucy Worsley reveals some more of Royal History's Biggest Fibs, new thriller Trackers comes to Sky Atlantic, and Sky Arts looks at Music Through the Lens.

Trackers, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Adapted from Deon Meyer’s novel, this five-part South African thriller interweaves plots involving organised crime, smuggled diamonds and international terrorism. James Gracie plays Lemmer, a former soldier who reluctantly embarks on a smuggling operation involving black rhinos, while Sandi Schultz is Janina Mentz, the head of Cape Town’s intelligence agency, who launches a covert investigation into an Islamic terrorist plot after an informant is killed. Puzzling, addictive viewing.

★★★★ RMC

Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, 9pm, BBC2

Lucy Worsley begins the new series by debunking the myths, lies and exaggerations that surround the French Revolution of 1789, including if Queen Marie Antoinette really did utter the now infamous words, ‘Let them eat cake!’ She reveals that the great uprising to bring down the monarchy, which sent shockwaves around the globe, was not actually started by starving peasants, but by a group of middle-class professionals who just wanted to limit the powers of the king rather than see his head roll. Full of fascinating facts, presented with passion, creativity and fun – a must-watch for any history fans.

★★★★ JL

Icon: Music Through the Lens, 10pm, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Some of the most memorable images from the 20th and 21st centuries have involved music stars… think The Beatles on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road or The Doors’ Jim Morrison with arms outstretched. This six-part documentary is akin to flicking through the best photo album ever as it explores what makes some of these (in)famous photos so iconic.

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Sleep, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Delivering a sequel to The Shining, a favourite horror movie of many, was always going to be a big ask, but director Mike Flanagan uses Stephen King’s follow-up book and manages to bring together the original novel and the Stanley Kubrick film (the two plots differ). Ewan McGregor is an adult Danny (the paranormally gifted kid in The Shining), who helps other psychic children being killed by a cult. Although long, this is a fine chiller that invests in its characters and a worthy companion to the original, which is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Live sport

Championship Football: Cardiff City v Bristol City 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Rugby League: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils 5.25pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Mix/NOW TV

5.25pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Mix/NOW TV Rugby League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos 7.45pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Mix/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

