TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 6th October

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life, 9pm, BBC2

If you’re squeamish, look away now. This riveting series returns with a close-up at a rare type of surgery in all its gory detail. Shelly, 54, has pulmonary hypertension that has left her with multiple clots in her lungs. Unless they’re removed, she’ll die, but the operation is risky. For her surgeon, David Jenkins, to reach the clots, Shelly’s heart must be stopped and every drop of her blood drained from her body. The stakes are high – with a one-in-20 chance of serious complications…

★★★★ HD

Life, 9pm, BBC1

Gail is doing her best to stick by husband Henry this week, but their marriage is tested once again when he decides to get something off his chest involving their old friend, Helen (guest star Elaine Paige). Elsewhere, Belle’s attempts to seduce handyman Dominic are thwarted by her niece Maya’s refusal to give her any privacy whatsoever, and poor Andy is trying to do the right thing by his newborn daughter, but does that mean walking away? Meanwhile, for David, there’s no escaping flirty student Saira when she turns up in the pub where he’s on a night out with his wife’s university pals. Will he finally give in to temptation?

★★★★ RM

Alison Hammond: Back to School, 9pm, ITV

The This Morning presenter travels the UK to celebrate unsung black heroes of British history. Mary Seacole, the Crimean War nurse, may be a familiar name now, but Alison also flags up other, less well-known figures – from the black Roman emperor who helped build Hadrian’s Wall, to the black trumpeter employed by Henry VIII, and the footballer who became the first black officer in the British Army. A timely and informative look at neglected chapters in our history.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Schitt’s Creek, seasons one to six, Netflix

This infectiously funny comedy series swept the board at the Emmys recently, winning nine awards, including all four acting categories for its stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It centres on the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, they have to try to get to grips with life without money and learn how to live together as a family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Star Trek, 9pm, Film4

Star Trek makes a triumphant return with a gorgeously gleaming prequel. Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto are perfectly cast as the young space adventurers Kirk and Spock, true to their forebears while making the parts their own. The film has plenty of action, a serious baddie in the shape of Eric Bana’s Nero and a great turn by Leonard Nimoy as an elderly Spock.

Live sport

World Grand Prix Darts 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event

