TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 6th September

There’s a breakthrough for Robin and Cormoran in Lethal White, Joe Wicks is one of the star players in Soccer Aid 2020, and Louis Theroux looks back at his career in Life on the Edge. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2020, 6.30pm, ITV

Jason Manford, Olly Murs and Joe Wicks are just a few of the celebrities taking to the field with legendary footballers as Soccer Aid for Unicef returns tonight. The match was postponed this spring, but now a host of famous faces finally line up alongside former pros like Kelly Smith, Patrice Evra and David James. The game is being played behind closed doors at Old Trafford as England and a Soccer Aid World XI FC ‘Play for Generation Covid’, to help stop the spread of the virus.

Strike: Lethal White, 9pm, BBC1

If we were Strike and Robin, we’d be wishing we’d never taken on the case of blackmailed government minister Jasper Chiswell! As matters become even more complex following a death at the end of the previous episode, the sleuths have to talk again to the deceased’s unpleasant family. Robin also goes undercover once more – this time rather brilliantly as a goth! – to learn more about political activist Jimmy Knight, but danger beckons… As if that wasn’t enough, Robin and Strike’s complicated personal lives grow even more troubled.

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge, 9pm, BBC2

As well as hosting his new podcast Grounded, Louis has kept himself busy during lockdown by looking back over his TV career for this four-part retrospective. In an episode themed around belief, he starts with his early work for Michael Moore’s TV Nation, which led to his first series, Wild Weekends, where he brought his befuddled curiosity to investigations of extremists such as the Ku Klux Klan, survivalists, UFO hunters, and Nazis. While Louis tries to offer an inside view of other people’s – often strange – lives, here he opens up his own home to the camera, so we can enjoy that popular lockdown pastime of checking out celebrities’ houses!

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 4.40pm, Film4

Danny Kaye’s 1947 original is much loved, but this 2013 re-imagining, with Ben Stiller in the key (and Kaye) role, gives it a run for its money. Stiller is the goofy idealist whose fantasies lead him into increasingly wild adventures, not quite enough of them – for his liking – including attractive co-worker Cheryl (Kristen Wiig). An ideal feel-good movie.

Live sport

UEFA Nations League: Wales v Bulgaria 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), S4C (highlights, 4pm, Sky Sports Football)

UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Finland 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football

Italian Grand Prix 2.05pm (start-time 2.10pm), Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

