TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 7th April

Robert Rinder is one of the bakers on the final Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer, Alma’s Not Normal is a quirky new comedy on BBC2, and Jonathan Dimbleby retraces his father’s footsteps in the emotional Return to Belsen on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Alma’s Not Normal, 10pm, BBC2

Meet Alma. She’s skint, has no qualifications, her dodgy boyfriend’s broken up with her, and her heroin-addict mum wants to move in. Sounds dark, but this is a deft and funny pilot with heart and a superb cast. Comedian and creator Sophie Willan is Alma, Siobhan Finneran is mum Lin and Lorraine Ashbourne is her leopard-print-loving grandma. We haven’t admired a pilot this much since Chesley Sullenberger emergency-landed his plane on the Hudson.

Rating: ★★★★★ ER

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 8pm, C4

It’s looks like they’ve saved the best for last with a tip-top and thoroughly entertaining line-up of famous amateur bakers – Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan and Robert Rinder. Rob swiftly accuses a loitering Paul of ‘having the stare of someone about to commit an affray’ but later claims he looks like a ‘Jackie Collins-esque hero’! After the bakers tackle decorated sandwich-biscuits for the Signature and try to achieve an elusive ‘snap’, the complex Technical is all about timing. Meanwhile, the Showstopper representing their favourite guilty pleasure sees Robert make his first ever cake, but unfortunately, he feels that the sponge he produces looks ‘angry’ with him… And it’s farewell Sandi, who makes her final appearance before being replaced by Matt Lucas next series.

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Return to Belsen, 9pm, ITV

It was 75 years ago this month that British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in north Germany. They found thousands of unburied bodies, while 60,000 inmates were discovered emaciated and dying. Also with the troops that day was broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, the first journalist allowed into the camp, who filed harrowing BBC radio reports. To mark the anniversary, Richard’s son Jonathan visits Belsen to retrace his father’s footsteps and remind us of the atrocities, including the deaths of a reported 70,000 Jews, gay men, gypsies and foreign prisoners. Along with powerful archive footage, Jonathan meets a survivor and the daughter of a survivor. An important but difficult watch…

Rating: ★★★★★ HD

Inside the Factory, 9pm, BBC2

Gregg Wallace is prolific at the moment. Not only is he judging on MasterChef on BBC1 and having a Fun Weekend on Channel 5, he’s got his hairnet back on (not sure why as he’s bald?) and is exploring how some of our favourite products are made. This week it’s pasties and he visits a factory that produces 180,000 of the Cornish variety (is there any other?) per day. And Cherry Healey proves she knows her onions…

Rating: ★★★ LP

Our Girl, 9pm, BBC1

Georgie (Michelle Keegan) uncovers vital intelligence that sends 2 Section into the firing line this week to rescue a kidnapped Dr Bahil. When a video of Dr Bahil arrives from Taliban warlord Omar, Georgie remembers that she left her smartwatch in the stolen vehicle, which 2 Section can now track. While out in the field, Georgie learns from Special Forces that her fiancé Elvis died after being lured into a trap by Omar. Devastated, Georgie breaks down – will she find the strength to continue the fight for justice for Elvis? Stay tuned right to the end of this episode, as there’s a shock in store that could mean more heartache for Georgie…

Rating: ★★★★ VW

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer



Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: The high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris – and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

The Man in the White Suit, 3.25pm, BBC2

A highly original, very funny and sometimes quite touching Ealing comedy about a young factory worker, engagingly played by Alec Guinness, who invents a white fabric that won’t wear out. A witty script, fast pace and wonderful gurgling laboratory sound effects made this one of Ealing’s greatest popular hits. The producers did have one snag: Guinness’s white suit, supposedly dirt-resistant, became so easily soiled on set that 13 replicas had to be made to keep him looking whiter than white.

