TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 7th August

Miriam Margolyes comes to the end of her Aussie road trip in Almost Australian, BBC4 tells us Everything: The Real Thing Story, and National Geographic shows us Ancient China From Above.

Everything: The Real Thing Story, 9pm, BBC4

During Britain’s 1976 summer heatwave, one song dominated the airwaves. You to Me Are Everything spent three weeks at the top of the charts, making The Real Thing the first all-black British band ever to score a No.1 hit. But success didn’t come easy and the group’s highs and lows are charted in tonight’s 90-minute film, where they talk about their shocking experiences of racism in their home town of Liverpool and within the music industry. They also open up about the personal tragedies they have faced, including the death of troubled band member Ray Lake, who struggled with drug addiction.

★★★★ HD

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian, 9pm, BBC2

Embarking on the final leg of her journey, Miriam Margolyes wants to know if Australia is still ‘the lucky country’. She visits a huge open-cut mine and a remote farm, explores Brisbane and has a baby koala named after her. She also joins a bunch of bonkers fundraisers called The Bashers and feels the sand beneath her toes as she meets an enthusiastic mob of lifeguards. It’s been an illuminating trip for the 78-year-old, who certainly feels lucky to call Australia home. ‘I came as an old lady and I’m getting younger and younger the longer I live here,’ she concludes with a smile.

★★★★ JL

Ancient China From Above, 7pm, National Geographic

In this fascinating documentary, historian and archaeologist Dr Allan Maca uses the latest satellite and drone technology to reveal new information about the biggest man-made structure on earth – the Great Wall of China. This ancient monument has been studied by experts for decades but it’s only now, thanks to cutting-edge technology, that its secrets are finally being revealed. Beginning just north of Beijing, he marvels at the ingenuity it took to build the huge and seemingly endless structure on such extreme mountainous terrain. He then travels even further back in time to reveal details of a much older wall that stretches even more to the west than was previously thought.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Joker, 8pm, Sky Premiere/NOW TV

Joaquin Phoenix does a mesmerising, Oscar-winning turn as tragic and ultimately psychotic clown Arthur Fleck – aka The Joker – in director Todd Phillips’ gloriously grotesque origin story. With no sign of arch-nemesis Batman, this is an extremely dark psychological take rather than a superhero action fantasy, seen through the lens of grim and gritty 1970s and 1980s urban crime dramas.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Manchester City v Real Madrid 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

