TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 7th July

Original girl band The Nolans Go Cruising, Kate Humble and Dan Snow remember The Battle of Britain, and Nicky pushes herself too far in Holby.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Battle of Britain: 3 Days That Saved The Nation, 9pm, Channel 5

Kate Humble and Dan Snow present over three nights, marking the crucial days in the Battle of Britain. Beginning with 15 August 1940, they tell the personal stories of some of the men and women defending Britain against German bombers. As 19-year-old Joan Fanshawe, a member of the WAAF, started her shift at the operations room in west London, pilots Archie McKellar in Scotland and William Hopkin in Kent got ready for the fight of their lives. Using previously unseen documents and diaries, this tells the story of some of the forgotten heroes of the battle for our skies. Continues tomorrow and Thursday.

★★★★ JL

The Nolans Go Cruising, 10pm, Quest Red

The Nolan sisters have gone through divorce, money troubles, cancer battles, rifts and heartbreaking loss – and they’re talking about all of it in this warm-hearted series. It follows Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne as they reunite for a cruise of the Med, planning to perform their hit I’m in the Mood for Dancing on the final night. Tonight, they join the luxury liner in Genoa, Italy, and have the first rehearsal for their performance, which brings back painful memories of the death of their sister Bernie from breast cancer in 2013.

★★★ HD

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

Focused on saving the life of ‘second mum’ Brenda, Nicky has been working all day, not sleeping and surviving on coffee and energy drinks. But as she continues to push herself to the limit, her actions have devastating consequences… Meanwhile, in his ongoing effort to try and impress Ange, Cameron pulls another near-fatal stunt, casting himself in the role of saviour, but throws someone else under the bus in the process.

★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Passengers, 9pm, Film4

On board a giant spacecraft, 5,000 passengers are in cryogenic suspension for a 120-year journey to a new world. But 30 years in, something goes wrong, leading to one man (Chris Pratt) being woken. Faced with 90 years of solitude, he wakes a stranger (Jennifer Lawrence) for companionship – whether she likes it or not… That’s the drawback with the film – his selfishness is a hurdle that’s hard to overcome. That said, the stars are both great here, while the action scenes (especially the finale) are put together in a superb fashion.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Chelsea 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event Premier League Football: Watford v Norwich 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick Premier League Football: Arsenal v Leicester City 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

