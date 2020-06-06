TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 7th June

Killing Eve is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the final Killing Eve on BBC1, C4 documentary Murder in the Outback re-examines Peter Falconio’s disappearance, and relive the glory of England’s 1966 football World Cup victory with a special charity screening of the match on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery, 9.15pm, C4/All 4

On 14 July 2001 Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees were driving on Australia’s remote Stuart Highway when they were pulled over by a stranger. As Peter investigated, Joanne heard what she thought was a gunshot. She managed to escape but Peter was never seen again. Frenzied media coverage followed, and Bradley Murdoch was later found guilty of Peter’s murder. But public speculation about the conviction continues, and this documentary – showing over four nights this week – re-examines the many questions surrounding the case.

Killing Eve, 9.15pm, BBC1

As the third series reaches its dramatic conclusion, there are lots of questions to be answered. Will Konstantin make it out of The Twelve… alive? Will Carolyn find out who killed son Kenny? And will assassin Villanelle and arch-rival–turned-obsession Eve come face-to-face again? The answer to that last one is yes – and the screen simply sizzles when they reunite. But will the future see them together or apart? Killing Eve is known for its juicy cliffhangers and series three has a rather unexpected ending that neatly paves the way for series four…

World Cup Final ’66: England v West Germany, 1.30pm, C4

Relive that glorious moment when commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme thought it was all over (and the 119 minutes before that) in this re-run of the 1966 World Cup Final. And you’ll be in the company of Sir Geoff Hurst, Gabby Logan and a host of celebrity guests in this charity special in aid of the National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 7.30pm, ITV

In the latest dinosaurs-run-amok instalment, director JA Bayona takes the classic creature feature and lets it ferment in a vat of Gothic. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the dino islands, but somehow end up in a dark, deadly mansion. Yes, it’s a haunted house with dinosaurs – which is great fun!

