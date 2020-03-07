TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 7th March

The Greatest Dancer comes to a thrilling finish…

The Greatest Dancer shimmies towards the final showdown. Plus: Hilary Mantel goes back to Wolf Hall as the final instalment of her trilogy is released, and the secrets of the royal doctors are revealed. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include 5 tv shows, a film, the live sports fixtures and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hilary Mantel Returns to Wolf Hall, 9pm, BBC2

Author Hilary Mantel looks back over the process of writing her extraordinary Wolf Hall trilogy. The books, which detail the rise and fall from power of Thomas Cromwell in Tudor England, have become a phenomenon, winning two Booker prizes, inspiring a BBC2 Bafta-winning TV series and West End play. But in this one-off intimate film, it’s the tales of Hilary’s own childhood that make this film so fascinating. From her working class childhood, to the loss of her real father and her awful memories of school at the hands of some very vicious nuns, it’s all woven into the tapestry of the meticulous mind that created a trio of fictional masterpieces. The six-part TV series Wolf Hall is airing on Britbox. ★★★★ JL

The Greatest Dancer, 6.30pm, BBC1

We’ve seen some exciting performances in the live challenge shows but now just four incredible dance acts remain to battle it out for the coveted title of The Greatest Dancer. After all acts perform a duet with their dance captain – either Matthew Morrison, Cheryl, Oti Mabuse or Todrick Hall – the public will vote for the three they want to see dance again for a shot at winning a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance to perform on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. And with a unique collaboration featuring a world-class dance act, you won’t want to miss this! ★★★★ VW

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Twist & Pulse might have won BGT: The Champions last year, but you know you’ve really made it when you’re on Ant and Dec’s End of the Show Show. That’s where they are tonight, but they face an epic dance battle with the Geordie duo. Will they be Ready to Rhumble…? Jax Jones and Ella Henderson also star. ★★★★ LP

Casualty, 9pm, BBC1

Just when you think Connie must finally be shockproof, she gets a jolt that sends her ego into meltdown. Tonight Mrs B discovers protégé Archie is in secret talks about a new career in Sudan. Connie’s stunned when Megan gleefully delivers the news and, hurt, confronts Archie. There’s a chance Connie will conduct herself with delicate diplomacy, but secretly we hope she blows a fuse, treating us to a powerhouse performance from Amanda Mealing… That said, please don’t leave Archie! Elsewhere, Ruby’s long-absent mum Lavender (Sian Webber) turns up for a charged mother and child reunion… ★★★★ ER

Secrets of the Royal Doctors, 7pm, Channel 5

If you’re a royal and so much as sneeze, you’ll be headline news quicker than you can say ‘bless you’. From the Buckingham Palace ballroom becoming an operating theatre, to behind the screens at the royals’ favourite maternity hospital, the Lindo Wing, no bedpan is left unturned in this lighthearted documentary which contains some fascinating facts. ★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

White House Farm, ITV Player – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Passengers, 9pm, C4

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence share a likeable chemistry in this glossy sci-fi yarn. On a 120-year voyage to a distant planet, an asteroid strike sets in motion a series of events that sees their colonists woken from cryogenic suspension, some 90 years too soon. En route, the pair navigate passages of existential drama, moments of comedy, and episodes of Gravity-style peril.

Live sport

Premier League: Burnley v Spurs 5pm, Sky Sports Premier League



Premier League: Liverpool v Bournemouth 12noon BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm)

12noon BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm) Six Nations Rugby: England v Wales 3.50pm, ITV, 4pm, S4C (kick-off 4.45pm)

3.50pm, ITV, 4pm, S4C (kick-off 4.45pm) Golf: Qatar Masters, 9am, Sky Sports Golf

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



It’s got to be The Greatest Dancer as the votes are counted and the winner declared!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide.

Happy viewing!