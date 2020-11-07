TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 7th November

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

It's Movie Week on Strictly, celebrities go on a trolley dash in a special Supermarket Sweep, and Little Mix's Search for a support band comes to an end.

Celebrity Supermarket Sweep, 5.15pm, ITV

Six celebrities get their jollies on Rylan’s trolleys tonight! I’m a Celebrity royalty Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa pit their wits against footballing legends John Barnes and David Seaman and Birds of a Feather stars Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson. Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is in his element as the three teams attempt to out-shop each other for the chance to go wild in the aisles and win a whopping £10,000 for charity. With Jennie McAlpine (Coronation Street’s Fiz) on the tannoy and Rylan in top form, this is priceless retail therapy and a great start to Saturday night…

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.25pm, BBC1

We love a themed show and tonight Hollywood comes to Borehamwood, as it’s Movie Week! Tess and Claudia host as the extravaganza kicks off with an all-action James Bond number from the Strictly pro dancers, before the 11 remaining couples bring us ballroom and Latin routines that capture all the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown. But what will the blockbuster panel of Craig, Shirley and Motsi make of their performances? And which two couples will be in tomorrow’s dance-off?



Little Mix The Search, 6pm, BBC1

They’ve sung… they’ve danced… they’ve cried… Now the final four bands must battle it out in the grand final. Chris Ramsey hosts as the Little Mix ladies – aka Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – watch performances from the remaining groups, each one desperate to bag the prize of supporting them on tour. But Little Mix don’t get to decide who that will be as, tonight, viewers vote for the winner. As 2011 X Factor champs, the band has had a glittering career off the back of a talent show, so things are bound to get emotional.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Atomic Blonde, 9.10pm, C4

MI6 agent Charlize Theron is in Berlin just before the fall of the wall in 1989, hunting for a missing list of all the spies in the city. Her mission is fiendishly tangled – she can trust no one. A cracking movie, the action has a thrilling brutality with its fight scenes that leave the antagonists bloody, bruised and panting for breath. But it’s Theron who really makes us gasp – she’s a proper badass.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Manchester United 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 FA Cup Football: FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers 5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC2

