TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 7th October

Urban Myths is just one of the gems on today...

A new series of Urban Myths starts with Les Dawson’s Parisienne Adventure, Edie Falco stars in new US police series Tommy, and Agatha Christie becomes the detective in drama Agatha & the Midnight Murders. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Tommy, 9pm, Alibi

Tough-talking TV cops are nothing new, but the hard-ball police chief at the centre of this drama is about to blaze a whole new trail. The series opens with former NYPD officer Abigail ‘Tommy’ Thomas (The Sopranos’ Edie Falco) taking up her new post as LA’s first-ever female police chief. Her first job involves negotiating a standoff between immigration agents and an LAPD officer trying to help a mysterious woman with no documentation. Can Tommy prevent this politically sensitive incident from causing riots?

★★★★ RM

Urban Myths: Les Dawson’s Parisienne Adventure, 10pm, Sky Arts/Now TV (box set)

Game of Thrones stars Mark Addy and John Bradley team up to play the legendary curmudgeonly comic Les Dawson as the comedy anthology returns. Written by Inside No 9’s Steve Pemberton, this first of four episodes re-imagines Les’ 1950s adventures in Paris, with Addy playing Les in his later years as he narrates the efforts of his younger self (John) to become a serious novelist. Look out for Pam Ferris as a flamboyant brothel owner.

★★★★ RM

Agatha & the Midnight Murders, 9pm, Channel 5

A group of colourful characters trapped in a claustrophobic room and in danger from a brutal killer sounds like a perfect case for Hercule Poirot, but it’s his creator, Agatha Christie, who does the detecting in this fun whodunit. Helen Baxendale plays the celebrated crime writer who, at a London hotel during the Blitz, is reluctantly selling the manuscript for her final Poirot novel to a Chinese businessman. But when an air raid begins, forcing the hotel guests to head to the basement, a murderer starts picking them off and the manuscript vanishes. An entertaining romp with a winning performance from Helen as the steely author, and Blake Harrison as her wheeler-dealing minder Travis.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Schitt’s Creek, seasons one to six, Netflix

This infectiously funny comedy series swept the board at the Emmys recently, winning nine awards, including all four acting categories for its stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It centres on the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, they have to try to get to grips with life without money and learn how to live together as a family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Waves, 12midnight, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

A movie following the efforts of a domineering, competitive father (beautifully played by This Is Us’ Sterling K Brown) to keep his teenage children – sports star Kelvin Harrison Jr and bookish Taylor Russell – on the straight-and-narrow is transformed by writer/director Trey Edward Shults into a stunning cinematic work of power and beauty. Set in sunny, tropical Florida, this uses vibrant colour to incredible effect, combined with camerawork that is nothing short of masterful, with a story that is an emotional deep-dive, too. Covering pain, loss, love and everything in between, you emerge the other side wrung out but thoroughly enriched.

Live sport

National League Football: Notts County v Altrincham 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Urban Myths on TV tonight – did it really happen?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!