TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 7th September

The Repair Shop is just one of the gems on today...

The Repair Shop opens its doors for a new series, Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? is back – minus Ask the Audience – and Sue Perkins travels Along the US-Mexico Border. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, 9pm, ITV

The big-money quiz has a slightly new look thanks to lockdown. There’s no studio audience, which means a tweak to the lifelines, with two opportunities to phone a friend. The big news, however, is that one player will scoop the top prize in this run. Details of the episode in which this happens are being kept under wraps, but it will be interesting to see what the celebrations are like in a virtually empty studio!

★★★ IM

The Repair Shop, 4.30pm, BBC1

This new series of the much-loved show begins with a daughter hoping to reconnect with memories of her dad, who loved to bake with his children. His old scales no longer work but can fixer-extraordinaire Steve restore their balance? The skills of leather expert Suzie and silversmith Brenton are required to fix a very special purse for owner Derek, who tells a remarkable story about his family and the importance of the little bag. Finally, wood expert Will has the fiddly job of bringing a much-loved Egyptian table back to life.

★★★★★ JL

Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border, 9pm, BBC1

The border between the United States and Mexico has long been the subject of heated debate – and President Trump’s hardline approach to immigration has only fanned the flames. In this two-part series, Sue Perkins meets the people who have made their home on either side of the border. Tonight, Sue sees the impact of US policies as she meets asylum seekers stranded in the border town of Tijuana, as well as a husband and wife forced to live on opposite sides of the wall. Surprisingly, she also meets some Americans who’ve headed to Mexico for a better life. Part two airs tomorrow at 9pm.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Face/Off, 9pm, Sony Movies

Government agent John Travolta has the face of top terrorist Nicolas Cage surgically transplanted onto his own head. But then, of course, while he’s undercover in jail, the faceless Cage wakes up from a coma and steals Travolta’s mug! Not so much tongue-in-cheek as tongue in each other’s cheeks, watching the two stars send up each other’s acting styles is a major part of the attraction of this stupendously silly but enjoyable thriller.

Live sport

UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic v Scotland 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland v Norway 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Repair Shop on TV tonight – more heartwarming family history

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!