TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 8th April

An eye-opening documentary tells the story of The Countess and the Russian Billionaire on BBC2, catch up with hit US drama The Good Doctor on Pick, and it's the finale of The Trouble with Maggie Cole on ITV.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Good Doctor, 9pm, Pick

The Freeview channel Pick routinely premieres some Sky series such as Hawaii Five-0 and Elementary (both are on Pick earlier tonight) and this week it’s the medical drama The Good Doctor, created by House producer David Shore and starring Freddie Highmore. Dr Shaun Murphy faces the usual pressures in a surgical team, but autism and savant syndrome offer him a very different perspective to that of his colleagues.

Rating: ★★★★ JP

The Countess and the Russian Billionaire, 9pm, BBC2

If you’re a fan of spy thrillers like McMafia, you’ll be gripped by this real-life tale of British aristocrat Alexandra Tolstoy, whose Russian oligarch husband Sergei Pugachev is rumoured to be No3 on Putin’s hit list. Five years ago mum-of-three Alexandra and Sergei were living a life of luxury, with private jets and homes across the world, including a $40m Caribbean beach house. But since falling out of favour with Putin, Sergei has had attempts made on his life and now only a handful of his aides know his movements. Cameras follow the couple as British police discover GPS trackers, and Alexandra and her children are forced to flee London. But can they – and the marriage – survive?

Rating: ★★★★★ HD

The Trouble With Maggie Cole, 9pm, ITV

There are fights, guns, police and ambulances at the Thurlbury fete, leading to some quite emotional and touching scenes in this final episode tonight. But before it all kicks off at the fair, Maggie (Dawn French) wants to make peace with her old friend Jill, who she badly offended during her radio interview. Because of something Jill saw involving Maggie’s husband, Peter, the previous week, she’d rather just avoid the fete and spend time with her new love, Marcus. But then he persuades her to go… So will Maggie and Jill become friends again? Or will Jill’s revelations about Peter cause even more strife?

Rating: ★★★★★ NC

Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Netflix

To football fans everywhere – you OK, hun? With all UK football suspended for the time being, and Euro 2020 postponed until next year, where can you get your fix? Well, there are plenty of programmes about football, including a new season of Sunderland ’Til I Die on Netflix, plus excellent documentaries including Ronaldo and Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager. A player under Robson at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola features with his current team, Manchester City, in Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing. Meanwhile, BBC1 has replaced Match of the Day on Saturday with a Top Ten TV Podcast from Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer. They’ve already done captains and goal scorers, this week it’s goalkeepers.

Rating: ★★★★ JP

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

For just an hour on Wednesday evenings, it almost seems as if all is right with the world as Jay Blades and co restore not just broken belongings and heirlooms but shattered hopes and dreams. In tonight’s episode they’re faced with one of their most difficult tasks yet: piecing together the alabaster bowl of a pendant lamp which got smashed during exuberant celebrations of an England goal in the World Cup. It’s a much-loved gift with a great deal of sentimental value – but is it beyond repair?

Rating: ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer



Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: the high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris – and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sunshine on Leith, 11am, Film4

This rousingly feel-good Edinburgh-set musical inspired by the songs of Scottish duo The Proclaimers weaves 13 of their tunes into a sentimental but delightful tale. British squaddies George MacKay and Kevin Guthrie become involved with nurses Antonia Thomas and Freya Mavor, while parents Peter Mullan and Jane Horrocks have their own problems. The superb cast do full justice to the stirring singalong anthems.

Soaps on TV tonight

