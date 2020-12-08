TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 8th December

The Royal Variety Performance is just one of the gems on today...

The show must go on for The Royal Variety Performance, it’s war between Chloe and Cameron in Holby, and it’s semi-final time on MasterChef: The Professionals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

It seems no one is immune from Cameron Dunn’s vindictive ways and, after Chloe called out his game-playing, he’s determined to show her who is top dog. When he hears there’s an exciting opportunity going on the hospital board, Cameron (Nic Jackman) vows to put himself forward, despite not being qualified. It’s not like Cameron to let a little fact like that get in his way of success, and he uses dirty tactics to tarnish Chloe’s reputation and beat her to the prestigious post. Our Chloe’s a smart cookie, though, and it looks like the net might finally be closing in on scheming Dr Dunn…

★★★★ VW

The Royal Variety Performance, 8pm, ITV

In the year that theatres have had to dim their lights, the stage is set for this year’s Royal Variety Performance. Jason Manford hosts from Blackpool’s Opera House as some of the biggest names in showbiz perform in front of a virtual audience at home, with a special message from Prince Charles. Highlights include Captain Sir Tom Moore singing with Michael Ball and the NHS choir, and this year’s BGT winner, Jon Courtenay. There’s also music from Gary Barlow, Mel C and Steps.

★★★★ VW

MasterChef: The Professionals, 9pm, BBC1

As we reach the semi-final stage, tonight the remaining 10 chefs are split into two teams and begin with a dish based on a favourite food memory. After the five most successful contestants go through to the next round, the remaining ones will have to fight to stay in the contest in the invention test. Continues tomorrow and Thursday.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Julie & Julia, 6.40pm, Sony Movies

Fans of cookery programmes are in for a mouthwatering treat with Meryl Streep (also in The Prom, Friday, Netflix) playing the legendary American cook Julia Child, a diplomat’s wife who, while living in Paris in the 1950s, took cookery lessons. French cuisine became her passion and she went on to write a hit how-to guide. That book, 50 years later, inspired bored New Yorker Julie Powell (Amy Adams) to cook all 524 of Julia’s tricky recipes over one year and write about it in her blog. Writer-director Nora Ephron does a great job of adapting the cooks’ memoirs and her film remains as light as puff pastry and as satisfying as a winter stew!

Live sport

Champions League Football: Chelsea v FC Krasnodar 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport Champions League Football: RB Leipzig v Manchester United 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

