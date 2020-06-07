TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 8th June

Inside Monaco is just one of the gems on today...

BBC2’s Inside Monaco looks at the Playground of the Rich, Nigel Havers hosts new daily antiques show The Bidding Room, and ex-Casualty star Patrick Robinson stars in new drama Sitting in Limbo. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Bidding Room, 3.45pm, BBC1

This new antiques show from the makers of The Repair Shop has members of the public trying to sell collectibles to dealers. Charming host Nigel Havers examines the items and introduces the sellers to a valuation expert before sending them into the dealers’ den. An item up for grabs this week is is a 1930s Bakelite curler heater and hair dryer. It’s hard to imagine who’d want it but, as one dealer observes, it would make a lovely lamp!

★★★ IM

Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich, 8pm, BBC2

This three-part series gives a glimpse inside the gilded world of Monaco – the principality on the French Riviera where the super-rich enjoy their wealth in relative privacy. If you’re actually planning on spending a post-lockdown weekend there, the prices are eye-watering – or, as narrator Fred Sirieix puts it, ‘reassuringly expensive’. Mooring a yacht overnight will set you back €2,000, while a grand suite of rooms at the Hotel de Paris is €40,000 per night. But if you have to ask the price, you clearly can’t afford it…

★★★★ IM

Sitting in Limbo, 8.30pm, BBC1

A brilliant first TV screenplay by Stephen S Thompson, this drama about the Windrush scandal is inspired by his brother Anthony Bryan’s true story. Played by ex-Casualty actor Patrick Robinson, Anthony applies for a passport, only to find that, after living here for more than 50 years, there’s no record of his British citizenship. As a result, he loses his job and home, and is detained as an illegal immigrant. A moving account of a political scandal that affected many.

★★★★ TE

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Glass Castle, 7.40pm, Sony Movies

Former New York gossip columnist Jeannette Walls’ nomadic childhood is recalled in this flawed but highly watchable biopic based on her 2005 memoir. She grew up dirt poor, raised along with her three siblings by an alcoholic dreamer of a father (Woody Harrelson) and a flaky painter mother (Naomi Watts). Brie Larson plays the adult Jeannette, but it is Ella Anderson, who plays her as a child, who tugs our heartstrings the most.

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich on TV tonight – it’s eye-opening – and eye-watering!

