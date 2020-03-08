TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 8th March

Race Across the World might leave you breathless…

The thrilling real-life race is back in Race Across the World. Plus: Dancing on Ice comes up with a winner and Dragons’ Den is back! Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include 5 tv shows, a film, the live sports fixtures and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Dragons’ Den, 9pm, BBC2

The dragons return more fired up than ever as a new batch of entrepreneurs present them with everything from eco-friendly make-up brushes to tasty alcohol-free drinks. One thing remains the same: if you don’t know your numbers, woe betide you. Peter is cross with one hopeful, Sara claims another ‘insulted them all’, while Touker demands more respect. It may be series 17 but these dragons have lost none of their bite. ★★★★ JL

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

The most edge-of-your-seat travelogue to ever hit our screens returns with five pairs of competitors ready to take part in the adventure of a lifetime. This time, the teams must travel across Latin America, from Mexico City to Ushuaia in Argentina, without credit cards or smartphones and no flights are allowed. Each contestant must survive on the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare, and the first to reach the final destination wins £20,000. Leaving Mexico City is the first challenge, with brother and sister Dom and Lizzie blowing the budget on a taxi, while married couple Jen and Rob already have a plan to earn some extra cash. ★★★★★ RM

McDonald & Dodds, 8pm, ITV

Fans of Midsomer and Death in Paradise will enjoy this Bath-set crime drama centred on young, ambitious DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and near-retirement, puzzle-loving Sgt Dodds (Jason Watkins). Tonight’s feature-length episode, with guest stars including Michele Dotrice, Freddie Fox and Charlotte Ritchie, sees the detectives investigate a therapy group at an exclusive rehab centre after one of their number is found dead. McDonald still has a tendency to roll her eyes when Dodds thinks out loud, but she’s definitely coming round to him and that little magnifying glass he’s so fond of. ‘Yes, he’s a muppet,’ she snaps at another officer. ‘But he’s our muppet.’ ★★★★ JP

Dancing on Ice, 6pm, ITV

We’ve had spins, slides, jumps, lifts and headbangers galore… now the remaining celebs are geared up for tonight’s final. After they have performed once more, viewers can vote for the two they’d like to see skate the Bolero routine made famous by Torvill & Dean. It’s safe to say that all eyes have been on Diversity daredevil Perri Kiely this series – we’ll be amazed if he’s not the one lifting the trophy at the end. ★★★★ VW

Last Tango in Halifax 9pm, BBC1

Alan runs into problems in his new job when young tearaway Harrison returns, while Celia has problems of her own when the builders rip out her kitchen, ready to install a new one. After last week’s disastrous dinner with Ruth, Caroline has an unlikely admirer, while Gillian’s patience is tested by the return of PC Cheryl. Now we’re invested in these brilliant characters again, we can’t believe this is the penultimate episode in the series. ★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

White House Farm, ITV Player – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sisters, 11pm, C4

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey play wildly mismatched siblings in this fitfully funny comedy. Sent into a tailspin after their ageing parents (Dianne Wiest and James Brolin) decide to sell their childhood home, Fey’s flaky single mother and Poehler’s earnest do-gooder decide to revisit their teenage years and hold one last wild bash in their old home. The barrage of raucous gags the film unleashes contains as many misses as hits.

Live sport

Cricket: Women’s ICC World T20 6.30am, Sky Sports Main Event/Cricket/Sports Mix

Six Nations Rugby: Scotland v France , 2.30pm (kick-off 3pm), BBC1

, 2.30pm (kick-off 3pm), BBC1 Premier League football: Chelsea v Everton 1pm, Sky Sports Premier League; 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 2pm)

1pm, Sky Sports Premier League; 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 2pm) Premier League football: Manchester United v Manchester City 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League (kick-off 4.30pm)

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Race Across the World on TV tonight – no cards or smartphones, just humans in a hurry running on pure animal cunning! Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide. Happy viewing!