TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 8th November

HIs Dark Materials is just one of the gems on today...

His Dark Materials season 2 is here, this time in a new magical world, I’m A Celebrity A Jungle Story looks back at some of the show’s greatest moments, and it’s the final Roadkill. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

I’m a Celebrity: A Jungle Story, 8.10pm, ITV

Ahead of the 20th series starting next week, which moves to Wales due to travel restrictions, this one-off takes a nostalgic look back. Hosts Ant and Dec, along with former campmates including Tony Blackburn, Emily Atack and last year’s winner, ex-EastEnder Jacqueline Jossa, share their most memorable moments. Just the thing to whet your appetite…

★★★★ VW

His Dark Materials, 8.10pm, BBC1

A trip to a fantasy world feels much needed right now, so we’re thrilled to see the return of this series based on Philip Pullman’s novels. Lyra (Dafne Keen) has passed through a schism created by Lord Asriel, and ended up in an intriguing but deserted city, where she meets Will (Amir Wilson). As the pair try to make sense of each other and their new surroundings, danger lurks in the wings. The young leads are compelling, but Ruth Wilson still steals every scene as Lyra’s ruthless mother, Mrs Coulter.

★★★★ CC

Roadkill, 9pm, BBC1

Sir David Hare isn’t a writer given to spectacular climaxes, yet he still leaves us much to ponder in the final episode of this absorbing drama. Peter Laurence finally sees a chance to land the top job when the Prime Minister faces a vote of no confidence – but how will revelations that he has a daughter in prison affect his chances? As the ruthless yet charismatic MP, Hugh Laurie has captured the charm and danger of populism in a way few others could.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

They Shall Not Grow Old, 10.45pm (times vary), BBC2

Here’s another chance to see Sir Peter Jackson’s documentary film They Shall Not Grow Old, bringing to life the World War One trenches in a way that is both startlingly real and incredibly moving.

Live sport

World Cup of Darts 12pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

SPFL Football: Motherwell v Celtic 11am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Premier League Football: Manchester City v Liverpool 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss His Dark Materials on TV tonight – more fantasy adventure

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!