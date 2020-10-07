TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 8th October

The Apprentice Best Bits is just one of the gems on today...

The Apprentice Best Bits looks back at celebrity specials, from the makers of Sex and the City comes Emily in Paris on Netflix, and there’s more celebrations at The Grand Party Hotel. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Emily in Paris, Netflix

Darren Star created one of TV’s biggest hits in Sex and the City, and now the writer-producer is hoping for similar success with Emily in Paris. Les Misérables star Lily Collins – the daughter of rock star Phil Collins – plays Emily Cooper, an American executive who moves from Chicago to Europe when her company acquires a French marketing firm and she has to revamp their social-media strategy. Emily is soon caught up in the glamour and romance of Paris but has a somewhat frosty reception from some of her French colleagues. Sex and the City designer Patricia Field brings her elegant sense of style to the show.

★★★★ RMC

The Apprentice Best Bits, 9pm, BBC1

As schedulers have had to be ever-more creative, it’s become apparent that not all compilation series are worth our time… But when it was decided to call this series ‘Best Bits’, well, they weren’t lying. From nonsensical boasts to Nick Hewer’s perma-raised eyebrows, it’s all here. Tonight, we look back at celebrity charity editions. Whether it’s actor Rupert Everett stropping off because he doesn’t like being filmed (yes, we know) or Trinny Woodall and Maureen Lipman having a magnificent pass-agg exchange where every other word is ‘darling’, this was – and still is – brilliant TV.

★★★★ JP

The Grand Party Hotel, 8pm, BBC1

There’s water, water everywhere at The Shankly thanks to a leak in the ceiling just before the arrival of a hen party, while the hot tub required for an 18th birthday celebration keeps draining away! As the guests feel disgruntled, it’s up to new general manager Damian to get things sorted. And there’s extra pressure for the staff when the hotel’s owners Lawrence and Katie host a circus-themed shindig for their twins. But the emotional heart of this episode comes courtesy of bride and groom Kaylea and Mark, who are trying to come to terms with Kaylea’s devastating terminal cancer diagnosis. Can the bridal suite be transformed to ensure they have a day to remember?

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Schitt’s Creek, seasons one to six, Netflix

This infectiously funny comedy series swept the board at the Emmys recently, winning nine awards, including all four acting categories for its stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It centres on the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, they have to try to get to grips with life without money and learn how to live together as a family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 9pm, Film4

Writer-director Martin McDonagh knocks it out of the park with this first-class film, helped by an astonishing, Oscar-winning performance by Frances McDormand. She plays a grieving mother who rents billboards to castigate the local police, chiefly sheriff Woody Harrelson and his racist deputy Sam Rockwell. The story ducks and weaves, lobbing curveballs at the viewer. It’s hysterically funny and heartbreakingly sad, but ultimately it pokes a hole through an awful predicament to let the humanity shine through.

Live sport

Football: England v Wales 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV Euro 2020 Football: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football Euro 2020 Football: Scotland v Israel 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Soaps on TV tonight

