TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 8th September

All Creatures Great and Small continues with the arrival of some familiar characters, Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin are back to see if we can Eat Well for Less?, and BBC4 explores man's best friend in Dog Tales.

Eat Well for Less?, 8pm, BBC1

Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin are in Windsor with single mum Holly and her boys Spencer, 16, who has cerebral palsy, and 11-year-old Fletcher, who’s recently been diagnosed with autism. Holly admits she doesn’t like cooking and relies on microwaved meals and sugary snacks. Chris and Gregg teach Holly quick recipes including soup, vegetarian cottage pie and fruit-packed crepes, and swap some big brands for cheaper alternatives. But will picky eater Fletcher be convinced, and can busy Holly stick to cooking from scratch?

★★★ JL

All Creatures Great and Small, 9pm, Channel 5

We loved Peter Davison’s charming Tristan Farnon in the classic series of the vet drama and now, we finally get to meet Tristan’s new incarnation, played just as gleefully by The Durrells’ Callum Woodhouse (pictured top). Tristan causes a stir when he arrives in Darrowby, having passed his vet’s exams, and promptly dents older brother Siegfried’s car. But he might just have another surprise for his sibling… Another welcome nod to the original run is the appearance of the vets’ legendary client, super-rich Mrs Pumphrey (a scene-stealing Dame Diana Rigg).

★★★★ CC

Dog Tales: The Making of Man’s Best Friend, 9pm, BBC4

Meet Max, the dog helping to rehabilitate violent criminals in this documentary answering some fascinating canine questions, such as why dogs make ideal companions and whether they really love us. In the US more than half of all prisoners will offend again on their release, but at one California jail violent prisoners are being given responsibility for a dog, like Max, to look after 24/7. It’s working, too, re-offending rates are down. And the science behind that is both fascinating and heart-warming.

★★★ HD

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Roman Holiday, 6pm, Sky Drama

Audrey Hepburn’s Hollywood debut won her an Oscar. It’s the story of a princess dodging stuffy royal protocol to go on a voyage of discovery with an American newspaperman (Gregory Peck). When it was released in 1953, the attraction of this box-office biggie lay at least as much in the picture-postcard images of sunny Rome as the romance – not many people travelled back in 1953. How times, er, change!

Live sport

UEFA Nations League: Denmark v England 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

UEFA Nations League: Denmark v England 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

Soaps on TV tonight

Happy viewing!