TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 9th April

Gordon, Gino and Fred continue their American Road Trip, magician Dynamo is back with a global tour on Sky One, and the Red Dwarf crew return for a feature-length special on Dave. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief, 9pm, Sky One

Three years after being struck down by a career-threatening flare-up of Crohn’s disease, Dynamo is back with a series that promises to change the face of magic on television. The British illusionist feared that he would lose the use of his hands when he developed arthritis as a side effect of the drugs doctors were using to combat his chronic bowel condition, yet he says the ordeal has made him an even better magician.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, 9pm, ITV

Gordon Ramsay’s got beef with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. As they continue their American road trip, travelling from Nevada to Los Angeles in this episode, Gordon’s determined to prove that the American burger counts as cuisine. When champagne and a $777 burger (no, we didn’t leave our finger on the ‘7’ key for too long, amazingly that’s correct) in Las Vegas fail to convince, Gordon ups his game and drives them to an organic ranch in Arizona. There the trio ride horses, herd cattle and get some meat for a burger-off at Gordon’s Hollywood home. Just one problem… Gordon’s mum Helen is judge, and once it’s made clear that the losers will be jumping naked into the pool, she’s suddenly more interested in beefcake than burgers!

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land, 9pm, Dave

The Red Dwarf crew return after a two-and-a-half year break, for another intergalactic adventure in this feature-length episode of the cult sitcom. Beer-swilling, curry-eating Lister (Craig Charles) is shocked to discover that he’s worshipped by humanoids evolved from cats that roam deep space. But ruthless feral cat leader Rodon (Ray Fearon) is not happy about having a rival. As always, it’s enjoyable fun and the chemistry between Lister, pompous hologram Rimmer (Chris Barrie), mechanoid Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) and cool dude Cat (Danny John-Jules) is as good as ever.

The Mum Who Got Tourette’s, 9pm, C4

This uplifting documentary follows mum-of-three Elizabeth, who developed Tourette’s syndrome just after her 40th birthday. How does she cope with potential stress-inducing situations, such as dinner out in a restaurant and a trip to Cornwall?

Coronavirus: How Clean is Your House?, 8pm, C4

The effects of the spread of coronavirus are escalating every day. It’s hard to keep up with guidelines, but at least we can try to keep our own homes as clean as possible. Two families have their houses forensically swept for fingerprints, revealing where germs lurk, and what we should be doing differently.

Best box set to watch

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer



Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: the high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris – and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Whisky Galore!, 3.25pm, BBC2

A wonderful Ealing comedy classic about a resourceful Hebridean island community who manage to ‘rescue’ a cargo of Scotch from a wrecked ship, right under the nose of priggish officer Basil Radford. Gleefully, the islanders manage not only to bring the whisky ashore but defeat all attempts to find it. Witty and inventive, the film also stars Gordon Jackson, James Robertson Justice and Joan Greenwood.



If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Gordon, Gino and Fred on TV tonight – unless you’re vegetarian!

Happy viewing!