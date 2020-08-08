TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 9th August

A Suitable Boy is just one of the gems on today...

There’s a hitch in Lata’s romance with Amit in this week’s A Suitable Boy, hit Swedish drama The Lawyer returns to C4, and Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer have Gone Fishing again, this time on Dave. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

The Lawyer, 11.35pm, C4 (box set All 4)

The slick, Swedish legal drama returns for a second series tonight. While Frank may have managed to get Thomas Waldman, the criminal responsible for his parents’ death, behind bars, it has left a mark on his conscience – specifically, Frank keeps thinking about how he and his adoptive sister Sara planted drugs on Thomas’ daughter Therese, who later killed herself in prison. When an inmate comes forward with new testimony suggesting Therese’s death may not have been a suicide at all, Frank finds himself digging into an explosive cover-up.

A Suitable Boy, 9pm, BBC1

Absence makes the heart grow fonder for Maan and Saeeda Bai tonight. In rural India, Maan pines for Saeeda, while she struggles with her courtesan duties and being without him… Elsewhere, Firoz falls for Saeeda’s younger sister Tasneem, and Lata’s romance with writer Amit is suddenly derailed when mum Rupa summons her to Lucknow. Lata is furious when she finds out why, as meddling Rupa has arranged a meeting with sensible shoe-manufacturer Haresh, who most definitely does not seem like a suitable boy to Lata. Will she have a change of heart after a sinister and dangerous encounter?

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, 8pm, Dave

One of the side effects of lockdown was that many of us were lucky enough to be able to slow down the pace of life for a while. That’s exactly what Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer do in this lovely series, first shown on BBC2 (alll available on BBC iPlayer). There’s gentle comedy as the old friends banter while taking fishing trips together, pondering life (they’ve both had heart problems), biscuits and the universe. A third series has been filmed and will air later this year.

Kingdom, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Mixed martial arts drama with tough fight scenes and involving storylines. Ex-fighter and gym owner Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) trains fighters alongside his two sons – Nate (Nick Jonas), who’s secretly gay, and hard-partying Jay (Jonathan Tucker).

The Florida Project, 12.35am, C4

In the shadow of Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom, mischievous six-year-old Moonee lives in a tatty Florida motel with her feckless mother. But as well as her exuberant childish escapades, we also see the heartbreaking reality of her hardscrabble life. Young Brooklynn Kimberly Prince is astonishingly good as Moonee, and Willem Dafoe is touching as the motel’s kind-hearted manager.

Motorsport: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from 12.30pm, Sky Sports F1 (highlights 6.30pm, C4)

Don’t miss A Suitable Boy on TV tonight – has Lata already found hers?

