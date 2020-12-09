TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 9th December

Queens of the Street is just one of the gems on today...

There’s a look back at the memorable women of Coronation Street, C4 spends Christmas in New York: Inside the Plaza, and a ventriloquist’s dummy gets a new lease of life in The Repair Shop. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Christmas in New York: Inside the Plaza, 9pm, C4

This festive documentary takes us behind the scenes at Manhattan’s famous Plaza Hotel at Christmas time. As well as playing host to countless celebrities, socialites and presidents, it has also featured in many films (remember when Kevin McCallister ran up an enormous hotel bill while staying there in Home Alone 2?) and is very much a part of Christmas in New York. Here, we meet the staff during their busiest time of year, and the guests who pay up to £30,000 a night for a holiday like no other.

★★★ JP

Queens of the Street, 9pm, ITV

Ever since the first episode of Coronation Street aired 60 years ago today, great female characters have been at its heart. This programme pays tribute to the Weatherfield women we’ve known and loved, from Ena and Elsie to Hayley and Carla. Past and present cast including Beverley Callard (Liz), Helen Worth (Gail) and Sally Dynevor (Sally) share memories of their time on the cobbles, with additional contributions from celebrity fans including Lorraine Kelly and Sir Derek Jacobi.

★★★★ SP

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

This week the show with the feelgood factor that goes up to 11 needs the combined efforts of four of its experts when a battered ventriloquist’s dummy is brought in. Owner Alan would like his dummy, George, to be fit to use in his stage act again – can Steve, Kirsten, Amanda and Julie work their magic? Meanwhile, Valerie brings in a silver running trophy which is damaged but the only memento she has of her father.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Rebel, 6.35pm, Talking Pictures TV

This 1960 comedy starring Tony Hancock is like a Who’s Who of British actors, with Dennis Price, John le Mesurier and George Sanders among his co-stars.

Live sport

Champions League Football: FC Midtjylland v Liverpool 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport Champions League Football: Manchester City v Marseille 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss Queens of the Street on TV tonight – remembering small-screen legends

