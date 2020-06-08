TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 9th June

The A Word is just one of the gems on today...

It's the final A Word, Springwatch comes to a close and The House Through Time is having a rough few years.

Springwatch, 8pm, BBC2

It’s the final week of the series, and we’re looking forward to seeing what other wildlife will emerge from the woods at Chris Packham’s New Forest base where he’s been presenting with his step-daughter Meghan. Meanwhile, Gillian Burke scours the coastline near her home in Cornwall and Iolo Williams fills us in on the comings and goings from his patch in Mid Wales.

★★★★ TL

The A Word, 9pm, BBC1

If anyone deserves a stress-free birth for her baby, it’s long-suffering Rebecca, but nothing ever goes smoothly for the Hughes clan. The young mum-to-be goes into labour in the middle of nowhere with a phone that’s out of battery and only Joe for company… Meanwhile, our hopes for Paul and Sarah and Alison and Ben are on the verge of being dashed when they all have some tricky chats. Can Maurice be luckier in love when he informs Louise that he’ll be moving in? With some poignant moments and a fair few wry laughs, a fourth run would be very welcome!

★★★★ CC

A House Through Time, 9pm, BBC2

By the 1880s the fortunes of 10 Guinea Street – the Bristol house at the centre of this fascinating historical series – had changed for the worse, explains David Olusoga. First, he traces the fortunes of the Pow family, who tried to make ends meet and cope with a child’s death, something that was then all too common. As well as a tale about dangerous medicines being sold from the property, look out for the story of the Curley family, who moved into No 10 in 1911 and whose lives were devastated by WWI.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Logan, 9pm, Film4

This is not your typical superhero film, but a superb movie in its own right. It’s set in the near future, with Hugh Jackman’s Logan (aka Wolverine) an older, battered man, working as a limo driver while caring for Professor X (Patrick Stewart). Then 11-year-old Laura (Dafne Keen) enters his life, with metal claws just like his. The violence is visceral and bloody, the scenarios gritty, but this stands tall as a fine elegy to a once-great hero.

Don’t miss The A Word on TV tonight – going out with a bang.

