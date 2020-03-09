TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 9th March

Liar is liable to get tongues wagging…

The tension mounts for Paula and her boyfriend. Plus: Miriam Margolyes has a Big Fat Adventure and Inside No 9 goes out on a high. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include 5 tv shows, a film, the live sports fixtures and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure, 9pm, BBC2

The outspoken actor Miriam Margolyes, 78, goes on a quest to find out why Brits weigh more than ever – one third of us in the UK are obese. She admits she loves her life, but not her body. ‘I was always the last to be picked for sports or dances. From an early age you learn the pain of rejection because your body wasn’t wanted,’ she says. Miriam starts the two-part series by visiting a ‘big camp’ with a surprisingly high success rate… Georgia, 30, admits her binge-eating was a form of self-harm and has shed seven stone since attending camp. Miriam also meets an inspirational plus-size model who runs dance classes for larger women. Will Miriam have a go at twerking? You bet! Concludes tomorrow. ★★★★ MC

Liar, 9pm, ITV

DI Karen Renton is rather keen on getting results, isn’t she?! Katherine Kelly is clearly having a ball as the deliciously uncompromising cop who, this week, goes out of her way to try to make an understandably upset Laura crack as she continues to grill her. Along with apparently ensuring that the press are on Laura’s tail, Karen does her best to make Laura have severe doubts about new boyfriend Ian, who also has some questions to answer when new evidence emerges… Meanwhile, in tense flashbacks to Andrew’s time on the run, the chilling rapist is growing increasingly bitter about Laura and blaming her for all his woes. But will shocking news about his son Luke lead him to take a big risk? ★★★★ CC

Property Brothers: Forever Home, 7pm, W

Canadian brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott present a twist on the property show that helps homeowners – not to renovate for a quick sale but to love the home they’re in. By establishing what the family wants from their home the savvy hosts offer design solutions to turn their properties into their ultimate des res. Continues weeknights. ★★★ MC

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

You need to be on your toes to keep up with the scheduling of this latest series – last week FA Cup football moved it around and this week it’s Sport Relief. As the third round of heats begins, six more amateur cooks are aiming to reach Thursday’s quarter-final but first they need to impress with their signature dish, then come up with a spin on tonight’s three ingredients – crab, sweetcorn and spring onion. Someone’s got to be doing crab cakes, surely? Continues on Wednesday. ★★★★ JP

Inside No 9, 10pm, BBC2 (Tuesday in NI)

The boys won a BAFTA for their last two-handed episode and while tonight’s tale doesn’t carry the emotional punch of Bernie Clifton’s Dressing Room, it’s a chilling story that’s sure to make your blood run cold. The final episode of the series follows two policemen on a stakeout, yet it soon becomes clear that one of the officers is still haunted by the disappearance of his former partner. Sure enough, there’s more to the mystery than meets the eye and, with no support cast, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton take their time in delivering a trademark piece of black comedy. ★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

White House Farm, ITV Player – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Anthropoid, 10.45pm, Film4

Despite the iffy Czech accents from the likes of Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan and Toby Jones, this World War Two thriller about the 1942 mission to assassinate Nazi Reinhard Heydrich in Prague is genuinely stirring. After the mission’s planning stages, the film steps up a gear when Murphy and Dornan’s Resistance fighters launch their attack, and the finale will leave you reeling.

Live sport

Premier League football: Leicester City v Aston Villa 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League (k-o 8pm)

7pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League (k-o 8pm) Cycling: Paris/Nice 12.30pm, Euro1

12.30pm, Euro1 Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees

5pm, BT Sport/ESPN

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Liar on TV tonight – with two powerhouse performances by Joanne Froggatt and Katherine Kelly!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide.

Happy viewing!