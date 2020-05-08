TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 9th May

Peter Sellers: A State of Comic Ecstasy is just one of the gems on today...

The genius of Peter Sellers is celebrated on BBC2, The Queen’s Speeches are remembered on Channel 5, and it’s the final In For A Penny on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Queen’s Speeches: In Triumph & Tragedy, 9.20pm, Channel 5

After her recent historic speech reassuring the country when the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis became obvious, this film looks back at the Queen’s addresses to the nation. These have ranged from her annual Christmas Day message to speeches at times of great sadness, including the death of Princess Diana. Royal experts and insiders delve behind the words to analyse how the Queen captures the nation’s mood, inspiring us all to keep strong, while invoking memories of times when we’ve triumphed. She’s a master of the team talk.

★★★ JL

Peter Sellers: A State of Comic Ecstasy, 9pm, BBC2

One of Britain’s greatest comic actors, Peter Sellers was famous worldwide as Clouseau in the Pink Panther films. But behind his jokey exterior lay a complex personal life, with several marriages, affairs, alcohol and drug issues and depression. In this documentary marking 40 years since Peter died, aged just 54, we hear from second wife Britt Ekland, who has rarely spoken of their relationship, as well as daughters Victoria and Sarah, who were mostly left out of his will. Followed by Talking Comedy.

★★★★ HD

In For A Penny, 7.30pm, ITV

Stephen Mulhern is offering the people of Belfast the chance to win a load of cash in the last In For A Penny and, as ever, he meets a few – how can we say this politely? – less than dynamic contestants. In Pump It Up, Stephen gets impromptu boxing and golf lessons, and in the finale, where a grand is up for grabs, ‘Mary Berry’, dressed as a potato, has to carry another potato between her legs. Only on In For A Penny.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 8pm, Sky Premiere/NOW TV/Disney+

After 42 years, the Star Wars saga came to a close last year when JJ Abrams wrapped things up with a showdown between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and frenemy Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and a final space battle to end them all.

