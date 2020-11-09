TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 9th November

My Family, the Holocaust & Me is just one of the gems on today...

Robert Rinder takes a very painful journey into the past in My Family, the Holocaust & Me, Nigella’s back on TV and telling us to Cook, Eat, Repeat, and Jonathan re-appears in The Undoing. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat, 8pm, BBC2

Unless you’re a practical joker, chances are banana skins go straight on the compost. So full credit to Nigella Lawson for finding a culinary use for them. In this series, an unexpectedly thrifty Nigella shares an appealing recipe for banana skin curry, promising they’re undetectable when eaten. Other winter warmers on the menu tonight include her version of bhorta, an Indian-inspired dish of fried and mashed vegetables, slow-cooked lamb shanks, and a chocolate tahini cake using – you’ve guessed it – bananas. Insert own innuendo…

★★★★ ER

My Family, the Holocaust & Me with Robert Rinder, 9pm (times vary), BBC1

In this two-parter, barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder learns more about what happened to the family of his grandfather Morris, a Holocaust survivor, during World War Two. He also sends others whose relatives experienced the Holocaust, including his friend, Emmerdale actor Louisa Clein, on journeys to explore their own families’ wartime stories. Accompanied by his mother Angela, Robert travels to Treblinka camp in Poland, where Morris’ parents and siblings were killed, meets survivor Leon Rytz and says a prayer of remembrance in a sobering and moving documentary.

★★★★ IM

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Is it wrong to want Hugh Grant to be the villain? His snaky oncologist Jonathan is firmly in the frame when he’s arrested, arraigned and banged up for the murder of Elena. Hugh dusts off his fight skills (which are much improved since Bridget Jones’s Diary) and shows that Jonathan – like him – can hold his own in almost any situation. Elsewhere, Grace (Nicole Kidman) gets to grips with Jonathan’s double life.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Inception, 9pm, ITV4

Christopher Nolan’s brain-teaser is one of the best thrillers of the last decade. Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page and Tom Hardy have to enter the dreams of Cillian Murphy to implant an idea – but there are deadly risks involved… Incredibly clever, this film dazzles with its awesome visuals (done with a minimum of CGI) and spot-on acting.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Oxford City v Northampton 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Don’t miss My Family, the Holocaust & Me on TV tonight – powerful and moving

