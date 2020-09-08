TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 9th September

Mary Berry's Simple Comforts is just one of the gems on today...

Mary Berry shows us how to make her Simple Comforts, straight after Nadiya Hussain shares some of her favourite recipes in Nadiya Bakes, and the competitive world of Rubik’s Cube solving is explored in The Speed Cubers. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Nadiya Bakes, 8.30pm, BBC2

‘Baking really is my happy place, and I want it to be yours, too,’ beams Nadiya Hussain at the start of this series, and while we can’t guarantee that it’s enough to turn you into a potential future winner of The Great British Bake Off, there’s no shortage of top tips for keen home bakers here. Tonight’s opening episode is all about classic bakes with a twist, so Nadiya will be whipping up some mouthwatering strawberry shortcake cupcakes, a blueberry scone pizza to add pizzazz (sorry) to your cream tea, and toad-in-the-hole with an Asian kick…

★★★★ SP

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, 8pm, BBC2

Mary Berry is on tour! She kicks off her six-part series in Paris – her old student stomping ground from when she studied at Le Cordon Bleu. She visits a fromagerie, makes crepes at a street stand, learns the secrets of perfect croissants and even finds time to do a little shopping! Once home, Mary makes brioche and apple frangipane tart, slow roast lamb with ratatouille and her version of Croque Monsieur… Proof, if proof were needed, that Mary is at home wherever she goes!

★★★★ ER

The Speed Cubers, Netflix

A heartwarming short film about the extraordinary world of competitive Rubik’s Cube solving. It follows two of the world’s best, Australian Feliks Zemdegs and Max Park from America – who can solve the iconic puzzle in less than six seconds and even one-handed – as they compete to be world champion. Their speed and skill is jaw-dropping but this is really a story about friendship and the courage it takes to overcome adversity. Max is autistic and started cubing as a form of therapy and as a way to improve his social skills. Feliks should be his arch-enemy but the two share an inspiring friendship as they navigate the ups and downs of staying at the top of their game.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bridge of Spies, 9pm, More4

One of cinema’s big releases this year is expected to be Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Here’s his 2015 Cold War drama with Tom Hanks and on Oscar-winning Sir Mark Rylance.

Live sport

Rugby Union: Wasps v Leicester Tigers 5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1

5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1 Rugby Union: Bath v Worcester Warriors 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts on TV tonight – a hug on a plate

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!