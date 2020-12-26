The Masked Singer is one of the gems for today...

The Masked Singer is back for another series, while The Repair Shop and The Great British Sewing Bee return for festive specials. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

One of our TV highlights of 2020 was watching an octopus perform ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ in The Masked Singer final and subsequently be revealed as classical singer Katherine Jenkins – a perfect microcosm of everything that’s joyful, bizarre and compelling about this unique show. We get to live that experience all over again tonight as Joel Dommett brings 12 new masked celebrities out for Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and new panellist Mo Gilligan to identify by voice alone. Six of them sing for the first time tonight: Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon and Sausage…

★★★★ SP

The Repair Shop Christmas special, 6.45pm, BBC1

Expect plenty of festive feel-good factor as this lovely show returns with a yuletide special. Tonight’s treasured items, or ‘family members’ as host Jay Blades likes to call them, brought to the barn for some TLC and a new lease of life include a vintage Christmas ornament gifted to Scottish PA Robert by his wealthy New York bosses in the 1970s, a toy truck made by World War Two engineers and a rocking horse with an incredibly moving story attached to it. Watch and marvel as the team works its magic.

★★★★★ TL

The Great British Sewing Bee, 7.45pm, BBC1

Denise Van Outen, Shirley Ballas, Dr Ranj Singh and Sara Pascoe join host Joe Lycett in this celebrity edition of the sewing show. Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young get the stars going with the task of rustling up a pair of festive pyjama bottoms. After loungewear, it’s canine couture, as the celebs turn dog coats into festive fancy-dress outfits for man’s best friend… with hilarious results!

★★★★ JL

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special, 9.30pm, ITV

On a twin-track with the regular ‘civilian’ edition of Millionaire, Jeremy Clarkson’s big-bucks quiz rolls out its celebrity version. Piers Morgan and Jordan Banjo are among those having a crack at the £1million prize tonight. No celeb has ever hit the jackpot, but, nonetheless, expectations remain high. And quizmaster Jeremy Clarkson is sure to be in the stars’ corner – aren’t you, Jeremy?

★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 3

If you’re looking for a gripping new box set to get your teeth into this Christmas, then look no further than The Fall on BBC iPlayer. The series, set in Northern Ireland, sees DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) called in to solve a grisly Belfast murder. The series also stars Jamie Doran, better known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, who gives a chilling portrayal of killer Paul Spector.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cats, 11am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere, NOW TV

Go on, admit you’re interested in seeing if this film is as bad as its reputation. There’s actually plenty to enjoy, especially for fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical. Famous people dressed up as cats include Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Dame Judi Dench but the film focuses on newcomer Francesca Hayward as a cat making her mark with the streetwise Jellicles. ★★★ SM

Live sport

Premier League: Fulham v Southampton, 2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports

2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea, 5pm, (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports

5pm, (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League: Leicester City v Manchester United, 11.30am, (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport

11.30am, (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport Premier League: Manchester City v Newcastle United, 7.30pm, (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.45pm



