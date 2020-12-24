TV tonight: our highlights for Christmas Eve

Worzel Gummidge is one of the festive gems on this Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve sees Worzel Gummidge on another adventure with his friends, while The Great Christmas Bake Off crowns a festive baker, and Dawn French delights as Beatrix Potter in Roald and Beatrix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy, 5.55pm, BBC1

A welcome return for the talking scarecrow in a new adventure written by and starring Mackenzie Crook. This time, Worzel and friends find his old friend, ship’s figurehead Saucy Nancy, in a scrapyard. She longs to return to the ocean, so they set off on a mishap-filled journey to the coast. This third Worzel story has another stellar cast, with Brian Blessed, Vanessa Redgrave and Shirley Henderson as Saucy Nancy. It’s a real treat, and you can revisit the previous adventures earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday. ★★★★★ im

Birds of a Feather, 9.15pm, ITV

Three years after Tracey (Linda Robson) reluctantly sold her house to Dorien (Lesley Joseph), they’re back for this special, which sees them in lockdown. Dorien doesn’t think much of Tracey’s Christmas decorations – an inflatable Santa and singing tree – but Tracey’s not keen on Dorien’s new man (Les Dennis) either. There’s no Sharon, as she’s stuck on board a cruise ship. Will she make it home for Christmas? ★★★★ VW

The Great Christmas Bake Off, 7.40pm, C4

If the sight of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as Father and Mother Christmas and Matt Lucas and Tom Allen as elves doesn’t leave you feeling merry, nothing will! The four (Noel is on paternity leave) welcome back previous contestants to whip up festive classics, including mini panettones. But as 2017’s James, 2018’s Ruby and 2019’s Jamie and Rosie return, who will be Christmas Star Baker? To add to the wintry magic, Alexandra Burke gives a gorgeous rendition of Silent Night. CC

Roald & Beatrix, 8.15pm, Sky One/NOW TV

The extraordinary, little-known story of the real-life meeting between a young Roald Dahl and famous author Beatrix Potter inspires this magical comedy-drama. Christmas is approaching, and a curmudgeonly Beatrix (Dawn French) is struggling to finish her tale about the Three Blind Mice while chasing animals and unwanted carol singers around her frosty Cumbrian farm. But when six-year-old Roald (Harry Tayler) arrives, hoping to meet his hero, Beatrix is unexpectedly inspired by the young lad who’s grieving for his late father, and the encounter changes both their lives… With snowy scenes and a heartwarming message, it’s a festive feast not to be missed. ★★★★★ RM

Would I Lie to You?, 7.45pm, BBC1

In this festive edition, Joe Lycett’s claim that his family had a row about the number of ‘doof doof’s at the end of EastEnders leads to an argument in the studio and Rob Brydon doing an impression of Dot Cotton by way of Sir Mick Jagger. But the real takeaway is that David Mitchell watches EastEnders… Later, another argument erupts about whether Yorkshire pudding belongs with a Christmas dinner and there’s a game which ends with Jo Brand throwing a glass of water over someone. So, just like Christmas in your own house, really. ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Call the Midwife, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 9

Call the Midwife is back on BBC1 for a Christmas special, so why not binge watch the entire nine series before tuning in on Christmas Day? Or, if you’re new to Call the Midwife, now is your chance to catch up on all the drama from Poplar. Based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife follows a group of midwifes in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moana, BBC1, 12.35pm

This splendid Disney animated musical takes inspiration from Polynesian myth for its tale of a feisty young heroine who sets off an ocean-going quest to save her dying island, helped by a rascally demigod. ★★★★★

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 6.45pm

EastEnders, 8.15pm

Coronation Street, 7.45pm





