TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 23rd March

Kate Garraway opens up about her husband's COVID battle in Finding Derek, Alan Carr crowns the Interior Design Master, and is it the end of the road for killer Cameron in Holby City?

Interior Design Masters, 8pm, BBC2

By now the top two designers could surely do with a holiday, but no such luck. Instead, the finalists’ task is to make over luxury holiday villas in Cornwall. It’s by far their biggest challenge to date, with three days and £6,000 to design and produce an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space plus two bedrooms and a mezzanine landing. One is given the brief of appealing to the family market, while the other must cater for girls on a weekend away. What will host Alan Carr make of them – and who will impress Michelle Ogundehin, along with guest judges Matthew Williamson and Sophie Robinson, and win that coveted design contract?

★★★★ SP

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, 9pm, ITV

Like many of us, Kate Garraway has been personally impacted by COVID-19 – her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised last March and remains seriously ill. In this moving documentary, Kate tells of the challenges she and her family have faced over the past 12 months. She also meets people who have survived the virus, and looks at its longer-term effects, which we still don’t know the full impact of. At the heart of the film, though, is her own very personal journey – which we hope can still have a happy ending.

★★★★ SP

Holby City, 8.20pm, BBC1

After months of scheming, manipulation and cold-blooded murder, it looks like the net could finally be closing in on Holby’s Dr Death Cameron Dunn. With Chloe now convinced Cameron killed her patient Bobby, and he has since kidnapped her mother Ange, she vows to make him pay for what he’s done and tries to lure him into a trap. But when she realises Cameron hasn’t fallen for it, she urges Nicky – who’s pregnant with his child – to help reel him in. Feeling backed into a corner, Cameron barricades himself and Nicky inside Max’s office. Has his luck finally run out? This is a satisfying climax to what’s been a gripping storyline.

★★★★ VW

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Whistle Down the Wind, 12.45pm, Talking Pictures TV

Released 60 years ago, this tells the story of three children who find a fugitive (Alan Bates) in the barn of their remote farm and, because of something he blurts out, believe he’s Jesus Christ. Hayley Mills, who plays one of the children, appeared in The Parent Trap in the same year but this British drama could not be more different to Disney fluff. The film is based on a book by Hayley’s mother, Mary Hayley Bell, and later became a West End musical.

Cricket: India v England ODI 7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

