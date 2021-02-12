TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 12th February

Death in Paradise is just one of the gems on today...

It’s a Sin, 9pm, C4

The drama starts to get political as AIDS sweeps through the gay community. Roscoe thinks he’s on to a goldmine by continuing his secret affair with MP Arthur Garrison (Stephen Fry) who’s lavishing gifts and expensive dinners on his young lover. It’s 1988, and Arthur is hoping to speak to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a conference, so asks Roscoe to join the Jamaican delegation (even though Roscoe is of Nigerian descent!). When Roscoe’s eyes are opened to Arthur’s prejudices, which include racism and homophobia, he formulates a plan to scupper the meeting with Mrs T.

★★★★★ NC

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

Fisherman and part-time smuggler Bruce ‘Skip’ Marsden meets a grisly end when he’s found dead on the beach with a harpoon in his chest, in what’s assumed to be a handover of illicit goods gone wrong. But the dinghy he’s supposed to have arrived in doesn’t have oars or a working engine, so there’s no way Skip could have got it there on his own. Could the four British lads currently enjoying a stag party on his fishing boat be responsible for his death? Meanwhile, Neville is growing uncomfortable with his not-strictly-platonic feelings for Florence…

★★★★ SP

Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away, 9pm, Channel 5

At the moment it feels like we are a long way from enjoying weekend breaks, but this cheery travel series does a good job of celebrating the wonderful cities that will still be there when restrictions are lifted. Gregg’s first mini-break is in Barcelona, where he visits Gaudí’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, has an art lesson to paint like Picasso, and a history tour by sidecar. He finishes his trip over the city in a cable car, marvelling at the views.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A League of Their Own, 4.35pm, Sony Movies

A drama series based on the 1992 film A League of Their Own, about the women’s American baseball league in World War Two, has been in development and is due for release on Amazon Prime this year. As yet, though, the date is unconfirmed, so until then we can catch up with the original, starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. You don’t need to be a baseball fan to enjoy this likeable period comedy-drama – it’s more about universal themes like family ties, sibling rivalry and making the most of the chances you’re given.

Live sport

Championship Football: Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End 7pm, Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

