TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 12th March

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Comedy Vaults: BBC2’s Hidden Treasure, 9pm, BBC2

As part of its Festival of Funny, the BBC has brought us loads of comedy in the past few weeks, some new, such as Rose Matafeo’s stand-up set, and some classics from Victoria Wood, Tommy Cooper and more. Tonight there’s another chance to see this collection of rarities from the archives. It’s a truly mixed bag, including pilots that were never actually broadcast (some for good reason), plus rare footage from the likes of Billy Connolly, Spike Milligan and Peter Cook and Dudley Moore. Have a dip in, there’s bound to be something to tickle your funny bone.

★★★ JP

The One, Netflix

Meeting your soulmate is simple in this eight-part drama – all it takes is a single DNA test. DI Kate Saunders (Zoë Tapper) breathes a sigh of relief (no more bad dates!) when she’s matched with enigmatic Sophia. But she discovers a dark side to The One when she links the company’s founder (Hannah Ware) to a murder. Elsewhere, the happy home life of Hannah (Lois Chimimba) and Mark (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) is threatened when one of them is curious about their DNA matches.

A thought-provoking concept…

★★★★ ER

Yes Day, Netflix

Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (The Undoing’s Edgar Ramírez) were a fun-loving couple until they had children and began having to say ‘no’. A lot. When Allison realises her kids view her as a dictator, she’s devastated, so the pair come up with a Yes Day, when the parents must agree to the kids’ requests. Inevitably, chaos ensues but game performances from the leads ensure the film is emotionally grounded and a cut above the typical family fluff. Say ‘yes’ to Yes Day.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

SAS: Red Notice, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

If you miss your local cinema, you can enjoy big-budget special effects and explosive action from the comfort of your sofa in this thrilling drama written by Andy McNab. Based on the former soldier’s series of bestselling novels, it stars Sam Heughan as Tom Buckingham, an SAS operative whose trip to Paris with his girlfriend is interrupted when a group of terrorists seize control of their Eurostar train as it enters the Channel Tunnel. Fists and bullets soon begin to fly and with a support cast including Noel Clarke, Tom Wilkinson and Andy Serkis, there’s plenty of talent on show.

Live sport

T20 Cricket: India v England 12.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

