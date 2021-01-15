TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 15th January

Would I Lie To You? is just one of the gems on TV tonight...

Expect plenty of laughs with tonight’s episode of Would I Lie To You? and celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special tribute night on the BBC. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Would I Lie to You?, 9pm, BBC1

Tonight’s guests include snooker star Stephen Hendry, comedians Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam and presenter Laura Whitmore. They pitch some good stories but, as is often the case, it’s the banter between regulars David Mitchell, Lee Mack and Rob Brydon that makes this show so enjoyable. When David claims to have written some erotica, Lee nods in recognition. ‘That’s right,’ he says, ‘It’s 50 Shirts of Grey’. ★★★★ JP

Dolly Parton Night, from 9.10pm, BBC2/BBC4

It’s Dolly Parton’s birthday next week, so here’s an early celebration with a clutch of programmes dedicated to Tennessee’s finest export (though Jack Daniel’s might disagree). First up is another chance to see the documentary Here I Am on BBC2 followed by 50 Years at the Opry over on BBC4 at 10.40pm and afterwards Dolly’s feted appearance at Glastonbury in 2014. Dolly also turns up adding her voice to the fine tribute to country star Charley Pride, I’m Just Me (1.05am), who died last month. ★★★★ SM

Friday Night Feast, 8pm, C4

Boxer Amir Khan joins Jamie and Jimmy on Southend Pier and challenges them to recreate one of the favourite dishes of his hero, Muhammad Ali. The pair track down Ali’s private chef and using his knowledge dish up a delicious looking rack of lamb, scalloped potatoes and collard greens. Jamie also impresses Amir with a Malaysian-inspired sea bass with jasmine rice and rainbow salad, while Jimmy serves up some fast and flavoursome quesadillas. Finally, the pair roll up their sleeves in Somerset and discover how ricotta is made. ★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

I Know Where I’m Going!, 10.30am, Talking Pictures TV

There are some hidden gems tucked away mid-morning and this charming Powell & Pressburger romantic comedy is definitely one of them. Its plot was familiar in 1940s films: headstrong young woman due to marry a dependable, wealthy bore finds herself drawn to a much more left-field prospect. Wendy Hiller is the determined young woman, while Roger Livesey is the naval officer she unexpectedly meets on the Isle of Mull. ★★★★ JP

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

EastEnders, 8.40pm

