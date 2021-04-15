TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 16th April

Leonardo is just one of the gems on today...

Poldark’s Aidan Turner is Leonardo da Vinci in Amazon Prime’s new drama, comedy drama Big Shot is new to Disney+, and the World’s Most Scenic River Journeys is in Italy. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Big Shot, Disney+

Writer-producer David E Kelley is on a roll right now with unmissable shows including Big Little Lies and The Undoing. His latest offering is comedy drama Big Shot, starring John Stamos as a leading men’s basketball coach, Marvyn Korn, who gets ousted from his job in the prestigious National Collegiate Athletics Association. In an effort to rescue what’s left of his career, he takes a job at a private all-girls school. At first, Marvyn treats his new job with disdain, however, as coach and players gradually find a common purpose, can he lead the girls to success?

★★★ RMC

The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper are two of the world’s greatest paintings, but what lay behind artist Leonardo da Vinci’s genius? This entertaining eight-part drama offers an imaginative spin on his life and Poldark’s Aidan Turner is perfectly cast as the uber-talented but vulnerable Leonardo, who strives for perfection, tries to come to terms with his difficult childhood and explores his sexuality. The Undoing’s Matilda De Angelis stars as his friend and muse Caterina da Cremona but, in a twist, Leonardo is accused of her murder…

★★★★ CC

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, 8pm, Channel 5

Bill Nighy narrates the relaxing trip down Italy’s River Po. Beginning in the Alps, it meanders past ancient villages and cities, including the town of Cremona where we meet violin-maker Valerio Ferron. Just past the city of Ferrara, the river splits into seven branches that all feed the Po delta, a haven for wildlife including flamingos. The river finally meets the Adriatic Sea at the beautiful town of Chioggia.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Promising Young Woman, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Carey Mulligan is on searing form as the eponymous protagonist of this darkly twisty, queasily amusing, debate-stirring revenge thriller for the era of #MeToo by actress turned first-time writer-director Emerald Fennell. Best known for playing the young Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown and as the showrunner for Killing Eve’s second season, Fennell has us on the edge of our seats, and sometimes also squirming, as Mulligan’s unforgiving med-school dropout Cassie pursues a deviously tempting form of payback against predatory men.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur from 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

