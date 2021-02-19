TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 19th February

It's a Sin is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the emotional conclusion to It’s a Sin, Gregg Wallace has a Big Weekend Away in Rome, and Kate Humble reveals the best of Coastal Britain. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away, 9pm, Channel 5

Seasoned traveller Gregg Wallace is in Rome sweet Rome tonight, and while it’s a short stay it’s a sweet one. Gregg gets to grips with making gelato, feasts on a sugary breakfast, and samples delicious Roman Jewish artichoke dish carciofi alla giudìa. But his visit to the Eternal City isn’t just about food, he gets special access inside the Trevi Fountain (seriously!) and even fights a gladiator! Although travelling is off the menu at the moment, this feels like a joyful postcard from a friend.

★★★★ ER

It’s a Sin, 9pm, C4

Ritchie’s parents Valerie and Clive have spent years in denial about their son’s sexuality but on a surprise visit to London, they learn that Ritchie is languishing in hospital with AIDS-related lymphoma. Shocked and emotional, the normally mild-mannered Valerie loses her cool, and lashes out at Ritchie’s friend Jill. In contrast, bigoted Clive breaks down and weeps. The tears will be flowing freely as this wonderful drama ends, but expect some unexpected twists…

★★★★ NC

Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain, 8pm, Channel 5

The residents of some of the UK’s coastal towns must have bulging autograph books with the amount of celebrities filming travelogues these past months. Kate Humble is the latest to put on her boots as she enjoys an 11-mile trek along the South West Coastal Path (wonder if she bumped into Julia Bradbury?!) in the first of this new series. Still, we can’t get enough of Devon’s stunning scenery and attractions, including the world’s highest and steepest water-powered railway at Lynmouth.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Stan & Ollie, 8.25pm, BBC1

This biopic of Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C Reilly) traces their latter days so it’s a more sombre picture than might have been expected. There is plenty of humour here, as many of their classic slapstick routines are recreated, but the film is more concerned with the duo’s gruelling tour of the UK in the early 1950s that sees them down on their luck, suffering from chronic illnesses and bickering between themselves. Ultimately, it’s a fascinating peek into their co-dependent relationship, making for a sweet and affecting tribute.

Live sport

Championship Football: Watford v Derby County 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Premier League Football: Wolves v Leeds Utd 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

