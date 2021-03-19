TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 19th March

Comic Relief is just one of the gems on today...

The stars come out for Comic Relief, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier join up on Disney+, and The Flight Attendant is on the run on Sky One. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

After WandaVision proved that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do quirky, we’re back to more familiar territory with this latest spin-off. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James ‘Bucky’ Barnes (Sebastian Stan) – alias Falcon and the Winter Soldier respectively – used to work with Captain America, but now he’s retired, they’re working together to take down an anti-patriot group that poses a global threat. Trouble is, Cap was the only thing they had in common – can they get along without him?

★★★★ SP

Comic Relief, 7pm, BBC1

‘Funny is Power’ is the mantra for this year’s Comic Relief as stars go all out to make sure that the fundraiser brings in vital donations and cheers us all up. Sir Lenny Henry is, of course, at the helm, aided by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, as they introduce sketches including specials of Staged and The Vicar of Dibley, while Keira Knightley and Michael Sheen are among those in disaster spoof 2020: The Movie! Stay tuned for The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon at 10.45pm for more fun – and lots of prizes!

★★★★★ CC

The Flight Attendant, 9pm, Sky One/NOW TV

After 12 series as The Big Bang Theory’s Penny, Kaley Cuoco shakes things up to star in this slick, dark comedy thriller. She plays fun-loving, potentially alcoholic flight attendant Cassie, who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel following a boozy night of passion with one of her first-class passengers, only to find him murdered. But if she didn’t kill him, who did? What follows is a madcap – and confusing – caper across the globe, as Cassie fights to get the FBI off her back and uncover the truth of what really happened that night.

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Pet Sematary, Netflix

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz are parents who lead their big-city family out to the countryside of Maine to start a new life in this 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel, new to Netflix this month. On their property lies a cemetery for the locals’ pets, but beyond that there’s a more sinister location… Although a marked improvement on the 1989 movie, this is still serviceable rather than stellar. What it does have, though, is fine acting chops from the leads, bolstered by John Lithgow’s eccentric neighbour, there to recount the supernatural lore hanging over the place.

Live sport

Horse racing: Cheltenham Festival 1pm, ITV

1pm, ITV Premier League Football: Fulham v Leeds United 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

