TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 2nd April

Channel 5 takes you on the World's Most Scenic River Journeys, more tips for the Easter weekend in Gardeners' World, and relive the best bits of Would I Lie to You?.

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC2

With the long Easter weekend ahead, Monty is in full bloom as he shares his tips and tricks for making the most of the extra time in the garden. At Longmeadow he plants out his sweet peas and reveals what to use for mulching borders. Carol Klein is at RHS Rosemoor in Devon to celebrate the best of spring, while Strictly star JJ Chalmers is at Pittencrief Park in Fife. The 76-acre estate is the place he credits with keeping him and his family sane during lockdown and playing an important role in his physical and mental recovery after he was injured while serving in Afghanistan. Also, Nick Bailey looks back at his own garden transformation and members of The Daffodil Society reveal what it takes to grow a champion daff.

★★★★ JL

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, 8pm, Channel 5

The soothing tones of Bill Nighy’s narration make this stunning six-part series even more enjoyably calming. This first episode has a slightly more dramatic feel, however, journeying down the Niagara River, before arriving at the world-famous Niagara Falls, where three-quarters of America’s surface water thunders over a 180-foot drop. But there’s much more to this USA/Canada border river than the popular tourist attraction – colossal rock formations, deep gorges and pretty towns all make it a trip to remember.

★★★★ LP

Would I Lie to You? 9.30pm (times vary), BBC1

Here’s another chance to see some of the best bits of the most recent series, including Samantha Morton’s claim that she took Tom Cruise to Argos to buy an extension lead and Stephen Hendry’s tale of giving a motivational talk to his snooker cue. Obviously, no self-respecting ‘best bits’ would leave out Bob Mortimer, and he’s here with a story involving a Scotch egg, Damon Hill and some ‘pocket meat’.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Colette, 10pm, BBC2

Keira Knightley shines as the French writer Colette in this racy, pacy take on her early years. In the 1890s, country girl Colette marries the much older Parisian Willy (wonderfully played by Dominic West), a charming chancer who ends up having her write books under his name. The stories are a hit, but a rift, not helped by his womanising ways, opens up. Independent spirit Colette has a thing for the ladies, too, though, and isn’t about to curb her nonconformist life. A lush, frank tale bursting with verve.

Live sport

Rugby League: Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions 12.30pm (k-o 12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW

12.30pm (k-o 12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW Rugby League: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers 2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

