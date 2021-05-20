TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 21st May

Gregg Wallace's Big Weekend Away is just one of the gems on today...

Gregg Wallace is spending a Big Weekend Away in Istanbul, hit comedy Trying is back on Apple TV+, and singer P!nk bares all in Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Trying, Apple TV+

A welcome return for this charming comedy about a couple going through the adoption process, starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki. Last time we saw them, they had cleared a major hurdle when they were approved by the adoption panel, and told each other: ‘We have to grow up now’. As we rejoin them, the pair attend a very uncomfortable christening with estranged couple Erica and Freddie and, in exciting news, hear of a child who could be a potential match. A sensitively written and funny series with a cracking cast that includes Imelda Staunton, Phil Davis and Paula Wilcox.

★★★★ IM

Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend Away, 8pm, Channel 5

For his next mini-break, Gregg Wallace flies to Europe’s biggest city –and the only one that straddles two continents. In Istanbul, Gregg is particularly keen to get started on the delicious street food. Then, after a quick tour round some beautiful mosques, it’s back to food and on the hunt for a proper kebab. He also dines like an Ottoman sultan, eats baklava for breakfast, has his coffee grains read (he must work less and be calmer, apparently) and ends the weekend with a traditional mezze lunch. A feast of food, culture and history, but mainly food!

★★★ JL

P!NK: All I Know So Far, Amazon Prime Video

This documentary gives a rare glimpse of the real P!nk on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour – 156 shows in 18 countries – juggling being a performer, mum, wife and boss. We’re given a real insight into the singer’s hectic life and as well as live versions of her hits, there are also behind-the-scenes interviews with P!nk herself as well as with those she is closest to and the valued members of her on-the-road family.

★★★★ NH

Best box set to watch

The Nest, one season, BBC iPlayer/BritBox

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston (using his natural Scottish accent) and Sophie Rundle play a wealthy couple unable to conceive, who ask an 18-year-old stranger to carry a baby for them. But can they trust her? A twisty, smartly scripted Glasgow-set thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Testament of Youth, 11.20pm, BBC2 (not NI)

In one of her first leading film roles, Alicia Vikander is superb as Vera Brittain in this 2014 adaptation of the author’s autobiography set during the First World War. After dreaming of studying at Oxford University, Vera instead volunteers as a nurse during the war, experiencing the grim horror of the conflict and grief at losing the young men she is closest to. A stellar supporting cast includes Kit Harington, Taron Egerton, Colin Morgan and, as Vera’s parents, Dominic West and Emily Watson.

Live sport

Football League One Play-Off: Blackpool v Oxford United 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend Away on TV tonight – Turkish delight!

Happy viewing!