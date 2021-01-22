TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 22nd January

It's a Sin is just one of the gems on today...

Russell T Davies’ new drama It’s a Sin begins on C4, true-life crime drama series The Investigation comes to BBC2, and Harry Potter fans will love Netflix’s new show Fate: The Winx Saga. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Investigation, from 9pm, BBC2

The disappearance of Swedish journalist Kim Wall made headlines in 2017 when she vanished after interviewing a Danish entrepreneur on his submarine. The case turned into a murder investigation when parts of her body were found in a stretch of water near Copenhagen and the tragic events have now been turned into a crime series starring Borgen’s Søren Malling as real-life police chief Jens Møller. Some might wonder if sufficient time has passed, but the story is sensitively handled, and avoids sensationalism by focusing less on Kim’s killer and more on the relationship that builds up between Møller and Kim’s parents.

★★★★ RMC

It’s a Sin, 9pm, C4

Three gay teens begin new lives in London just as the AIDS crisis unfolds, in this drama by Russell T Davies. It counts Keeley Hawes, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry among the cast and kicks off in 1981 as a wannabe actor (Years & Years singer Olly Alexander), a party boy and a shy Savile Row apprentice end up sharing a London pad. But a deadly virus will soon cast a devastating shadow over all their lives. If there was ever a drama that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking in equal measure, then this is it…

★★★★★ HD

Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix

Likely to appeal to Harry Potter fans, this modern mix of teen angst and magic follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a teen who arrives at a Hogwarts-style school for fairies after discovering her magical powers. Here, fledgling fairies learn the ropes and ‘specialists’ – non-magic fighters – are taught the art of combat. Danger lurks outside the school confines but there’s plenty to contend with inside, from bullies and homesickness to the pangs of first love.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Not Going Out, series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Graduate, 9pm, Sony Movies Classic

It’s hard to beat the claim that 73-year-old Frank Sinatra was originally offered the lead role in Die Hard (something to do with contractual obligations) but the original casting for The Graduate also gives pause for thought: Doris Day as Mrs Robinson and Robert Redford as Benjamin. Now, of course, it’s hard to imagine anyone but Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman in those roles, especially in the awkward seduction scene. This 1967 Oscar-winner is well worth a revisit if you haven’t seen

it for a while.

Live sport

Test Cricket: Sri Lanka v England 4.25am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

4.25am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV Northern Irish Premiership Football: Ballymena Utd v Cliftonville k-0 7.45pm, BBC iPlayer

k-0 7.45pm, BBC iPlayer Scottish Championship Football: Arbroath v Dundee 7.30pm (k-0 7.45pm), BBC Scotland

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss It’s a Sin on TV tonight – the highs and lows of life in the 1980s

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!