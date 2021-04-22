TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 23rd April

Shadow and Bone is just one of the gems on today...

New fantasy drama Shadow and Bone comes to Netflix, Monty Don has more green-fingered tips in Gardeners’ World, and Jimmy Doherty can’t get enough turmeric in Food Unwrapped. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC2

At Longmeadow, Monty Don demonstrates what to do next if you planted chilli seeds at the same time he did. He’s also busy in the vegetable garden, including planting beans ready for a bumper harvest later in the year. Joe Swift visits a shady courtyard garden in London to discover how to turn a seemingly difficult space into an inspiring, beautiful oasis. And, as Nick Bailey reveals what can be done to protect box hedges from a very destructive pest, we visit a garden in mid-Wales that’s been transformed to remind its owner of their childhood home in Jamaica. The climate may be a little different but the garden is still a tropical paradise.

★★★★ JL

Shadow and Bone, Netflix

Based on a series of books, this epic fantasy follows soldier Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who finds she has a power that could free her country. The series reunites Ben Barnes, who plays a General, with Gold Digger co-star Archie Renault, cast as Alina’s friend, and the design is dubbed ‘Tsar punk’, with Eastern European influences plus Western and gangster-movie elements. Author Leigh Bardugo’s magical world is hugely imaginative, but with a lot of information to process in the first episode, close attention is recommended!

★★★★ IM

Food Unwrapped, 8pm, C4

Long-touted as having health benefits, we can now not only take turmeric as a spice in curries but also in numerous other ways including tea, coffee and health shots. Visiting India to find its origins, Jimmy Doherty attends a wedding where guests are showered with it. Meanwhile, Andi Oliver looks into the after-effects of eating asparagus and Kate Quilton reveals how much milk is in milk chocolate.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Girl in the Spider’s Web, 9pm, Film4

A part-continuation, part-reboot of the series which began with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, this latest iteration stars Claire Foy (also to be seen this week in First Man on C4, Saturday). Her take on Swedish heroine Lisbeth Salander is very good, as is Fede Alvarez’s direction, although mixing a painful childhood backstory with a fairly underpowered villain’s plot seems contrived. But the cast push this forward nicely, especially LaKeith Stanfield as an American NSA agent in Stockholm.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Everton 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss Shadow and Bone on TV tonight – lose yourself in this fantasy world

