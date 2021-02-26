TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 26th February

Gogglebox is just one of the gems on today...

St David’s Day at the BBC, from 7pm, BBC4

It’s St David’s Day on 1 March and to celebrate, BBC4 has given a Welsh theme to its schedule tonight, beginning with a profile of soprano Katherine Jenkins, first shown on BBC1 Wales.

Later at 9pm, St David’s Day at the BBC is a collection of performances from some of Wales’ finest. That’s followed by Tom Jones’ 1950s: The Decade That Made Me, which looks at his teenage years in South Wales, Dame Shirley Bassey: Electric Proms 2009 and Stereophonics: Radio 2 in Concert.

★★★★ JP

Gogglebox, 9pm, C4

The last time we saw the Goggleboxers was in an extended special devoted to Christmas TV. After a short break (but too long for us) they’re back and, as the show is filmed close to transmission, we can only guess what they will be watching. Possibly the return of Ant and Dec in Takeaway, some highly questionable decorating decisions in Interior Design Masters and at least one of those shows featuring celebs traipsing around Britain or further afield. What’s more certain is this will be one of the most cheering hours of TV this week.

★★★★ JP

Bruno v Tyson, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW TV

Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson shared some fierce battles in the ring in the late 1980s and early 90s, and both men also spent their lives locked in a desperate battle with their demons. Mike’s struggles are well-documented, but this feature-length film’s examination of Frank is particularly touching and it’s impossible not to feel moved when we see Britain’s ‘Gentle Giant’ finally become Heavyweight Champion of the World, after 13 years of trying. However, retirement was to prove a challenge for both men and their heartfelt reunion at the end of the film feels cathartic for all concerned.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Escape From Pretoria, Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Radcliffe is almost unrecognisable in this race-against-time thriller based on the real-life 1979 escape of three anti-apartheid prisoners from a brutal South African jail. He plays Tim Jenkin, who along with his fellow activist Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber) sets about secretly crafting a set of wooden keys to unlock 10 steel doors. But the mission carries the risk of being shot dead by a merciless guard, mid-escape, if caught.

Live sport

Championship Football: Derby County v Nottingham Forest 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Scottish Championship Football: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BBC Scotland

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

