TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 26th March

With spring in the air, Gardeners’ World gives us some top planting tips, new animated series Invincible comes to Amazon Prime Video, and Liam Neeson and his son Micheál star in Made in Italy. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Invincible, Amazon Prime Video

Mark Grayson is a typical teenager – well, as typical as you can get when your father is an alien best known as the superhero Omni-Man. Mark has been waiting for his own powers to kick in, and at the age of 17 he finally gets his wish – but learns very quickly that being a hero isn’t as effortless as his dad makes it look. Co-created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and featuring vocal talent including Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, this smart, self-aware and occasionally bloody animated series pokes fun at comic-book tropes, but its obvious affection for the genre shines through.

★★★★ SP

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC2

After what’s been a long, hard winter for many, the clocks go forward this weekend meaning we’ll have longer days to potter, plant and plan our green spaces. Monty sows dahlia seeds ready for a spectacular display in summer, and has tips on what to plant now in the veggie patch – plus some plans for a new project. We also catch up with Adam Frost, who has ideas for the year ahead as well as extending the planting in his gravel garden, and Frances Tophill asks ecologist and professor of biology Dave Goulson for advice on planting an insect-friendly garden.

★★★★ JL

Made in Italy, Amazon Prime Video

Liam Neeson stars as widowed London artist Robert, who returns to Tuscany with his estranged son Jack (played by Liam’s real-life son Micheál Richardson) to try to sell the house they inherited following the death of Robert’s wife. But as they restore the villa, they also end up mending their frayed relationship. The is one of those heartwarming comedy dramas that leaves a lump in the throat, especially since the story is similar to the family’s real-life experience of losing Micheál’s mum Natasha Richardson in a skiing accident in 2009. Liam and Michéal are both guests on The Graham Norton Show tonight (BBC1, 10.45pm) and will be talking about the film.

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Six Minutes to Midnight, 6pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard star in this thrilling spy drama set in 1939 in the small English town of Bexhill-on-Sea. Based on a real school, the Augusta-Victoria College, which was a finishing school for well-to-do German girls in the 1930s, Eddie, who is originally from the area, discovered the story while visiting the town’s museum and the idea for the film was born. The comic and writer plays Thomas Miller, an English teacher who comes to work at the school after his predecessor mysteriously disappears. Judi plays Miss Rocholl, a dedicated governess determined to protect her girls as the world around them becomes very dangerous.

Live sport

ODI Cricket: India v England 7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW

7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW League One Football: Oxford Utd v Lincoln City 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

