TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 28th May

New drama Rebel comes to Disney+, The Kominsky Method is back on Netflix, and Gregg Wallace has a Big Weekend Away in Budapest.

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

As the likeable comedy drama returns for a third and final season, we find Hollywood star-turned-acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) grieving the death of his agent, Norman Newlander. Adding to Sandy’s woes is the fact that he’s been made executor of Norman’s contentious will, and the arrival of his ex-wife Roz (Kathleen Turner) to help plan their daughter’s wedding doesn’t help either. Among the stars playing themselves are Morgan Freeman, and director Barry Levinson, who offers Sandy a role in a movie that could bring him the acclaim he’s always wanted.

★★★★ NC

Rebel, Disney+

Over 20 years on from Julia Roberts’ Oscar-winning turn as real-life legal activist Erin Brockovich, this zippy drama, inspired by Erin’s work, sees Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal give a power-house performance as gung-ho legal advocate and mum-of-three Annie Bello. ‘Rebel’ can sniff out a dodgy corporation at 50 paces and will go all out to make them pay for their wrongdoing. But when she starts a new campaign against a medical company accused of making faulty mechanical heart valves, she needs to use all her impressive powers of persuasion to get her weary boss Cruz (Andy Garcia) to back her…

★★★★ CC

Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend Away, 8pm, Channel 5

Gregg Wallace is in the Hungarian capital of Budapest for a weekend of history, culture and lashings of local food. After a quick stop at a cake shop (well, why not!?), he travels to the edge of the city to watch a traditional equestrian show, before visiting one of the oldest restaurants in town for a bowl of hearty goulash. The next day starts with sausages and brandy for brekkie, followed by a bit of culture at the stunning Buda Castle. A local food guide gives him a tour of the food market before he enjoys a relaxing river cruise and dinner along the Danube.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, 6pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

A beautiful animation based on the stage show. Keegan lives with his grandparents in the lighthouse. Every night his grandad lights the light to keep the ‘Huntsman’ from killing the Megaloceros Giganteus, or giant dancing deer, which keep the rivers flowing. Keegan thinks it’s just a mad old fairy tale, until he becomes the keeper of the light himself. Pierce Brosnan, Aisling Bea and Pauline McLynn lend their voices to the brilliant cast, but the real star is the fabulous music.

Live sport

Athletics 5pm, BBC2

5pm, BBC2 Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

