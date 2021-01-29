TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 29th January

The Great Escapists is just one of the gems on today...

Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci are stranded on a desert island in Amazon Prime Video's The Great Escapists, life is one big party for the lads in C4 drama It's a Sin, and Hollywood star Susan Sarandon visits Jamie and Jimmy for their final Friday Night Feast.

It’s a Sin, 9pm, C4

The lads are now an established part of London party life. Naive Welsh tailor apprentice Colin – nicknamed Gladys Pugh by his mates – is still a little more square than the rest but gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he’s sent to New York to help a rich client. He can’t wait to explore, but his lecherous boss is on the trip too and things get awkward… Meanwhile, Ritchie and Jill continue to gig hoping to secure their Equity cards, but Jill’s friend Gloria suddenly becomes ill, and the threat of AIDS creeps into their lives.

★★★★★ NC

The Great Escapists, Amazon Prime Video

With their engineering skills and scientific know-how, you’d think The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and MythBusters presenter Tory Belleci would be the perfect pair to get stuck on a deserted island together. But in this six-part series, where they appear to be exaggerated versions of themselves marooned on a Pacific island, it’s not just their survival skills that are put to the test… While Tory’s creations are designed to help them escape, Richard turns the isle into his own luxury playground, complete with a beer cooler, and electricity to power his phone. Will it be an extended holiday or the challenge they signed up for?

★★★★ NH

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, 8pm, C4

Bringing a large slice of Hollywood glamour to Jamie and Jimmy’s café is Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon. Inspired by her Sicilian heritage, Jamie makes her feel at home with chicken skewers wrapped in pancetta, served with a pesto-style salsa. After a chat about her impressive career, including what it was like working with a young Brad Pitt, Jamie makes sure the acting icon pulls her weight in the kitchen as they rustle up a seafood gumbo, reminding Susan of one of her favourite cities – New Orleans.

★★★★ JL

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Twist, 6pm, Sky Cinema Premiere, NOW TV

Charles Dickens always had an eye on the future, so we reckon he would have approved of this energetic modern-day twist (sorry!) on one of his most iconic novels. Raff Law (son of Jude) gives a winning performance as orphaned Oliver Twist, now a street artist and free-runner, recruited by a gang of lovable scallywags as they carry out a heist to bring down a dodgy art dealer (a wonderfully shifty David Walliams). But while Rita Ora and Lena Headey surprise as a female Dodge and Sikes, every scene is stolen by Sir Michael Caine as the gang’s steely but soft-hearted patriarch Fagin.

Championship Football: Reading v Bournemouth 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

