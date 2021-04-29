TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 30th April

This Time with Alan Partridge is just one of the gems on today...

Alan’s got a second series in This Time with Alan Partridge, sci-fi drama Intergalactic comes to Sky One, and action drama The Mosquito Coast is on Apple TV+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Intergalactic, 9pm, Sky One/NOW

This good-looking, dystopian sci-fi blasts off at a tremendous pace and doesn’t let up. Set in 2143, it follows ‘sky cop’ Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), who is arrested for a crime she didn’t commit and sent off-planet in a ship full of female convicts. The real culprit is discovered, but before Ash can be returned to Earth, the prisoners take over the ship with a plan to reach a place called Arcadia – which is the cue for adventures on other planets with the authorities in hot pursuit. The cast includes Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson, and Parminder Nagra in a thrilling tale that takes in everything from eco-terrorism to alien drug mules!

★★★★ IM

This Time with Alan Partridge, 9.30pm, BBC1

When we last saw Alan (Steve Coogan), he was in trouble with his bosses for upsetting his co-host Jennie (Susannah Fielding) and causing her to walk off set on air. But as the comedy returns, the inept presenter is now, unbelievably, established as a main host of This Time. So expect more gaffes and awkward moments as the pair rejoin each other on the sofa for this second series. Getting this gig has revived Alan’s career, but behind the scenes he’s worried it’s only a matter of time before it hits the doldrums yet again…

★★★★ MD

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+

High-octane action, family angst and a delicious sense of mystery are the order of the day in this thrilling adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel. Paul’s nephew Justin Theroux stars as inventor Allie Fox, living off-grid in California with his family. But the Foxes are in hiding from the government and when it looks like their cover has been blown, they head for the border into Mexico. Their journey quickly turns into a nightmare… The series begins with a double-bill before airing weekly.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Nomadland, Star on Disney+

A quiet yet searing portrait of itinerant life for the left-behind in American society, this award-laden drama is quite the gut-punch to Uncle Sam. Frances McDormand is – as ever – electrifyingly good, this time as a woman who lost everything in the 2008 recession and is reduced to living in her van, moving around the country to find work and meeting up with fellow travellers. Apart from McDormand and David Strathairn, who plays a potential love interest, the bulk of the cast are genuine modern-day nomads, with director Chloé Zhao allowing the narrative to flow organically through these people’s stories. It’s a truly stunning piece of work.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Southampton v Leicester 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

