TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 5th February

It's a Sin is just one of the gems on today...

Roscoe makes an influential ‘friend’ in It’s a Sin, a Leopard & Hyena form a Strange Alliance on National Geographic WILD, and it’s the last Not Going Out. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Leopard & Hyena: Strange Alliance, 8pm, National Geographic WILD

Bringing Big Cat Week to a close is this fascinating look at how two of nature’s sworn enemies team up to find food in the African wild. Hungry hyena Toni is dominated by the feisty females in his pack, which means he barely gets a look-in at feeding time, so he goes it alone and joins forces with female leopard, Mahri, to hunt for food. Initially threatened by each other’s presence but eventually united by a common survival instinct, can the cunning big cat and the desperate dangerous dog really put their differences aside to help both their causes?

★★★ JH

It’s a Sin, 9pm, C4

It’s 1986 and as AIDS begins to hit hard, MP Arthur Garrison (Stephen Fry), part of Margaret Thatcher’s government, appears to be keeping his sexuality a secret. But after Roscoe (Omari Douglas) gatecrashes a swanky political event, the pair end up having an illicit affair. Will the MP’s position of power mean trouble for Roscoe? Meanwhile, when Colin, aka Gladys, has a seizure his worried mum takes him back to Wales – but things soon get a whole lot worse. You’ll be put through the emotional wringer by the end of this episode, so steel yourself…

★★★★★ NC

Not Going Out, 8.05pm, BBC1

It’s the end of the current run, but fans can still look forward to two more series of Lee Mack’s sitcom. The family are up at 3am, ready to head off on a trip to the Normandy war graves. But Lee and Lucy can’t agree on whether leaving the curtains open or closed is more of a red flag to burglars and Frank’s lost his passport. Will they ever leave? One thing is certain: as usual, there are more gags in the first five minutes than most other sitcoms manage in 30.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Malcolm & Marie, Netflix

This beautifully shot black-and-white film packs an emotional punch, largely thanks to its stars, Zendaya and Tenet’s John David Washington. Filmed during lockdown, this powerful two-hander sees director Malcolm (John) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) return home from his film premiere where Malcolm thanked everyone – except Marie. Cue resentments and heartache as their relationship slowly unravels. An exhausting but exhilarating watch.



Live sport

EFL: Gillingham v Lincoln City 5pm, Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

5pm, Sky Sports Football/NOW TV EFL: Swansea v Norwich 8pm, Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss It’s a Sin on TV tonight – a great turn by Stephen Fry

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!