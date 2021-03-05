TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 5th March

Deutschland 89 is just one of the gems on today...

Deutschland 89 is the final instalment of the hit German drama, Eddie Murphy’s back in Coming 2 America, and there’s heartwarming drama in Flora & Ulysses. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Coming 2 America, Amazon Prime Video

The long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s hit romantic comedy has been over 30 years in the making – but it is worth the wait! Prince Akeem Joffer of Zamunda (Eddie) is still happily married to his American sweetheart Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), and the father of three daughters. As he prepares to become King, he’s considering breaking with tradition by naming his eldest daughter Meeka as his heir, but he’s shocked to learn that he has a secret 30-year-old son living in New York… It’s so good to have you back, Your Highness!

Deutschland 89, 9pm, More4/All 4 (box set)

The gripping German-language trilogy following East German spy Martin Rauch (the brilliant Jonas Nay) returns for its final instalment. Martin is now living in East Berlin, raising his son Max by himself and working for an electronics company. He’s still taking on small jobs for the HVA – the foreign intelligence branch of the Stasi – but the fall of the Berlin Wall leaves him questioning what his life will be like in a reunified Germany. A fascinating insight into life behind the Iron Curtain.

Flora & Ulysses, Disney +

Ten-year-old Flora is unconvinced by the comic books she reads, until she rescues a squirrel from certain death. Her furry friend, who she names Ulysses, then develops superpowers, as well as the uncanny ability to help her and the slightly unhappy loved ones in her life. Based on the popular children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo, the live-action film stars Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz as Flora’s divorced parents, while newcomer Matilda Lawler plays Flora. The perfect feelgood family movie, reminding us that hope can get us through even the darkest of times.

Best box set to watch

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Witches, 6pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

With saturated colour and CGI galore, director Robert Zemeckis pushes the visuals to the fore in his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, creating a more family-friendly (although still nicely creepy) flick than Nic Roeg’s 1989 version. Moved from Blighty to 1960s Alabama, this has wise granny Octavia Spencer attempting to protect her grandson Jahzir Bruno from a coven of witches led by a deliciously OTT Anne Hathaway. A fun, fast-paced film, although it may be too scary for the very young.

Live sport

European Indoor Championships Athletics 9am & 6pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss Deutschland 89 on TV tonight – gripping drama

Happy viewing!