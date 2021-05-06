TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 7th May

Jupiter's Legacy is just one of the gems on today...

New superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy comes to Netflix, Food Unwrapped goes to India, and Adam Frost hosts Gardeners’ World. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Food Unwrapped Does Takeaways, 8pm, C4

Takeaway has always been big business but when restaurants were shut and we got tired of cooking again they really came into their own. Tonight’s programme is a takeaway special, with Jimmy Doherty investigating the ingredients of Thai favourites spring rolls and, in India, the ingredient that lays the building blocks for a curry – ghee. Meanwhile, Andi Oliver checks out doner kebabs, and Amanda Byram looks at what exactly goes into our coffee to give us that buzz.

★★★ JP

Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix

Comic book author Mark Millar and Netflix’s first collaboration is an ambitious, thoughtful exploration of The American Ideal, telling the story of the world’s first superheroes. Josh Duhamel leads the cast as Sheldon Sampson – ‘The Utopian’ – who has protected mankind since the 1930s, but now finds his similarly gifted children have different ideas about super powers. It’s full of explosive action, but this eight-part series also poses interesting questions about family, power and loyalty.

★★★★ SMA

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC2 (not Wales)

Adam Frost takes over main presenting duties this week as we return to his glorious Lincolnshire garden. As well as tips to turn tired old grass into luscious lawn, he’s growing unusual veggies and planting a seasonal container. Garden historian Advolly Richmond shows how the pursuit of the perfect lawn led to advances in machinery, while Frances Tophill is in Devon to meet a gardener potty about a certain type of perennial vegetable. Plus, a visit to a clematis-packed garden in Essex and a tour of the national collection of spring-flowering elder.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Tenet, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Be prepared to scratch your noggin while watching Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi conundrum of a thriller. John David Washington is a spy out to uncover what Russian megalomaniac oligarch Kenneth Branagh is up to, assisted by the mysterious Robert Pattinson and Branagh’s unwilling squeeze, Elizabeth Debicki. The mission (and our mind) is complicated by the fact that it also involves time travelling backwards and forwards, with different versions of the same person altering events as they see fit. Confused? You certainly will be. Although it’s smart as a whip and has some stunning set-pieces worthy of the best 007 flicks, this may be too much of a brain scrambler for some.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Newcastle United 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

