TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 8th January

There’s a new series of Not Going Out, Jamie and Jimmy are back wth another Friday Night Feast, and Susan Calman has a Grand Day Out. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, 8pm, C4

When comedian Jack Dee joins Jamie and Jimmy, he recalls his days working as a chef at The Ritz in London and challenges the pair to recreate a perfectly cooked rotisserie chicken from his childhood camping holidays in France. Jamie also makes a pot-roast pork with sage and garlic, followed by an apple and rhubarb compote for dessert. Jimmy, meanwhile, reveals a straightforward method of making veggie samosas, and he and Jamie visit a charity using supermarket leftovers to feed the homeless.

★★★★ JL

Not Going Out, 9.30pm, BBC1

After a festive special, the award-winning sitcom returns with an episode that sees Lee’s efforts to avoid an awkward situation result in a tall tale so ludicrous it puts any of Lee Mack’s Would I Lie to You? (on earlier at 9pm) stories in the shade. After opening a package intended for a neighbour and seeing the contents are embarrassingly personal, Lee digs himself into a deeper and deeper hole which involves Lucy having a fake twin sister, Toby becoming ‘Doctor Dick Van Dyke’ and the neighbours thinking Lee is a very, very strange man…

★★★ JP

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out in Cornwall and Devon, 8pm, Channel 5

You have to admire Susan Calman’s enthusiasm as she embarks on an 800-mile journey around the UK. She’s driving a campervan, which she names after her favourite actor, Helen Mirren. In the first of this six-part series, Susan is in Devon and Cornwall, visiting beauty spots as well as meeting an eccentric cast of local characters, including a gnome collector and even trying her hand at Cornish wrestling.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Cry, series one, BBC iPlayer

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Wife, 9pm, BBC2

Glenn Close does understated better than most of her peers, and here that attribute is essential in her role as the stoic other half of a writer (Jonathan Pryce) about to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. She’s the stillness next to his narcissistic neurosis as they travel to Stockholm for the prize ceremony, but once there, the couple’s relationship shows signs of serious fraying. Based on Meg Wolitzer’s novel, this is an elegant drama from director Björn Runge that becomes increasingly fraught as it delves into what being a partner represents in compromise and sacrifice.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Aston Villa v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1 FA Cup Football: Wolves v Crystal Palace 7.45pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport Extra 2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Don’t miss Not Going Out on TV tonight – laugh-out-loud comedy

