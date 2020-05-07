TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 8th May

75 years on, an evening devoted to remembering VE Day

The 75th anniversary of VE Day looms large, the La La Land director brings us The Eddy, and a rousing salute to Captain Tom Moore.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Captain Tom’s War, 8pm, ITV

With all the focus on VE Day, garden-lapping record-breaking fundraiser (over £28m as

we go to press) and all-round hero Captain Tom Moore remembers Victory over Japan Day, a day that means a lot to him as he fought in the brutal Burma campaign during World War Two. In this moving documentary, Tom, who was 100 years old last week, looks back at his time in the Far East and honours his comrades who fought in what has become known as “the Forgotten War”. ★★★★ LP

VE Day 75, from 2.45pm, BBC1

Today is the actual 75th anniversary of VE Day, and the BBC are celebrating it in style. The Announcement of Victory marks the exact moment, 3pm, that Sir Winston Churchill gave his famous radio address announcing war was over. This is followed at 8pm by An Evening Celebration, including a host of famous faces with their versions of wartime songs, culminating, of course, with a rousing We’ll Meet Again. And the day ends with another chance to see stars recalling their VE Day memories in Remembering Victory. ★★★★ LP

The Eddy, Netflix

La La Land director Damien Chazelle teams up with writer Jack Thorne for an eight-part drama set in the Parisian jazz scene. At struggling club The Eddy, co-owner Elliot (André Holland) is trying to rebuild his relationship with his daughter. But when he discovers his business partner has been doing dodgy deals, Elliot sets out to save his club and protect his loved ones. With original songs and real musicians among the cast, this is a must-watch for jazz lovers. ★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch

Ride Upon the Storm, two series (20 episodes), All4



The performances are superb in this riveting Danish drama centring on a dysfunctional family headed by philandering priest Johannes (The Killing’s Lars Mikkelsen), who begins to have doubts about his faith.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dad’s Army, 8.30pm, ITV

Some of the country’s finest thespians sink their teeth into iconic roles – Toby Jones as Captain Mainwaring, Bill Nighy as Sgt Wilson, Tom Courtenay as Corporal Jones, Michael Gambon as Godfrey – in this respectful 2016 homage. A gently and nostalgically amusing retread, with the odd big loud laugh when you least expect it. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alison Steadman and Annette Crosbie add a bit of gender balance.



